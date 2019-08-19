60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares jumped 272.2% to close at $14.44 on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 43.3% to close at $8.81 on Friday after Chardan Capital upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.50 to $10.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 28.2% to close at $2.68 after the company announced it was teaming up with Gulf Drilling for a $665 million contract in Qatar.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares surged 26.8% to close at $2.65.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 25.7% to close at $5.08.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) rose 21.3% to close at $3.87.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) gained 20.6% to close at $4.57.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 20.4% to close at $4.73.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares gained 20% to close at $10.56.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 19.5% to close at $3.50 after the company announced to sell its Asia-Pacific business segment to Pacific Equity Partners for AUD$340 million in cash.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 18.4% to close at $7.84.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) rose 17.1% to close at $4.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 16.9% to close at $6.70. Target Hospitality reported a $75 million buyback plan.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 15.9% to close at $6.20.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 15.5% to close at $5.06.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 15.4% to close at $2.32. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from Underperform to Buy.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 15.3% to close at $2.57.
- Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) rose 15.2% to close at $15.84. ConnectOne Bancorp announced plans to acquire Bancorp Of New Jersey for $113 million.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 15% to close at $5.52.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $2.47.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 14.7% to close at $4.29.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 13.4% to close at $4.66.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 13.1% to close at $2.51.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) rose 13.1% to close at $52.34.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 13% to close at $4.44.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 12.5% to close at $11.08.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 12.4% to close at $7.98.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 12.3% to close at $2.84.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) climbed 12.1% to close at $2.50.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 12.1% to close at $11.71.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) climbed 11.9% to close at $4.71.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) gained 11.5% to close at $3.40.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 11.4% to close at $17.24 after gaining 8.40% on Thursday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares surged 11.4% to close at $2.45.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 10.9% to close at $2.65.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 10.8% to close at $51.54 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 10.5% to close at $0.4248 after the company announced it won a $1.1 million contract to promote an international fashion brand.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 9.7% to close at $9.77.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 9.7% to close at $8.79 after the company's CEO bought $2 million worth of the company's stock following an accusation that caused the stock to fall.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 9.6% to close at $6.52.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 8.9% to close at $7.01.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 7.7% to close at $5.60.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 7.3% to close at $159.56 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) climbed 5.5% to close at $19.10 after Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 32.1% to close at $2.22 on Friday after the company reported SEC investigation regarding accounting matters and establishment of special committee. The company announced restatement of historical financial statements and appointment of interim CFO.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 18.4% to close at $6.64.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 11.9% to close at $1.93 after surging 23.73% on Thursday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) dropped 11.7% to close at $3.09.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 11.2% to close at $2.38.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares declined 10.9% to close at $31.31.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) fell 10.6% to close at $2.10.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9.8% to close at $26.33. Craig-Hallum downgraded Trupanion from Buy to Hold.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) shares dipped 9.3% to close at $3.82.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 9.1% to close at $138.69 after reporting preliminary results of modified Dutch auction tender offer. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) dropped 8.8% to close at $1.86.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 7.5% to close at $2.83 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) dipped 7.2% to close at $199.27.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) fell 6.9% to close at $6.49.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ: USAS) dropped 5.9% to close at $3.03.
- Sasol Limited. (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 4% to close at $17.67 after the company delayed the announcement of Sasol's 2019 financial results.
