Cathay Pacific CEO And Its Chief Commercial Officer Both Resign Their Jobs With Effect As Of Monday

Rupert Hogg, CEO of airline Cathay Pacific (HKEX: 00293) has resigned from his positions as CEO and executive director with effect from Monday August 19.

Paul Loo, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer and executive director, has also resigned his positions with effect from Monday August 19.

The company has said, in a release to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, that both men are not aware of any matter relating to their resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company. Both have also confirmed that they have resigned to take responsibility as leaders of the Company "in view of recent events".

Augustus Tang has been appointed as executive director and CEO. Ronald Lam has been appointed as an executive director and Chief Customer and Commercial Officer.

Tang, 60, was formerly employed with the Swire Group, a major shareholder in Cathay Pacific. He has also been a director and CEO of the Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company.

Lam, 46, has been CEO of Hong Kong Express Airways since July 2019. He joined Swire in 1996.

