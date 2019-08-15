5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Central Puerto, Inc. (NYSE: CEPU) stock rose 3.8% to $3.60 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares increased by 2.5% to $5.02. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 2.2% to $51.51. The market cap stands at $44.3 billion.
Losers
- Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) stock decreased by 23.9% to $2.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $531.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on May 21, the current rating is at Speculative Buy.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares plummeted 0.3% to $0.31. The market cap stands at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
