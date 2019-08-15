Market Overview

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019
Gainers

  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares jumped 61.3% to close at $2.92 on Wednesday after the company received FDA fast track designation for its Nomacopan that treats patients with pediatric HSCT-TMA.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares climbed 54% to close at $3.68 on Wednesday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 40.5% to close at $6.04.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) gained 28.6% to close at $2.65 after the company reported Q2 earnings. Xunlei reported second-quarter diluted loss per ADS was 3 cents compared with a diluted loss of 13 cents in the previous quarter. The company reported total revenues were $47.8 million, representing an increase of 15.7% from the previous quarter.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 23.8% to close at $6.40 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
  • Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares rose 22.1% to close at $16.10 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by BC Partners for $16 per share in cash.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $7.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 16.1% to close at $16.25 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 15.8% to close at $7.05 following Q2 results.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) surged 13.6% to close at $5.71.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 13.2% to close at $9.93.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 10.8% to close at $4.20.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 9.4% to close at $16.16.
  • Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) rose 9% to close at $13.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) gained 7.8% to close at $2.92.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 6.7% to close at $4.91 after KeyBanc maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) climbed 5.7% to close at $8.55.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares rose 5.1% to close at $39.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

 

Losers

  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 45.5% to close at $4.00 on Wednesday after climbing 171.85% on Tuesday.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell 42.8% to close at $25.50 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares tumbled 42.3% to close at $0.9349 on Wednesday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals priced 6.75 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) fell 37.7% to close at $3.30 after reporting Q2 results
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares declined 34.7% to close at $2.26 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) dropped 29.3% to close at $2.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 25% to close at $0.42 after reporting second-quarter earnings.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dropped 23.8% to close at $8.83.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 22.4% to close at $15.97 after dropping 17.58% on Tuesday.
  • Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) fell 21.5% to close at $11.62 following Q2 results.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 20.8% to close at $14.51 after reporting $30 million Class A common stock offering.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) tumbled 19% to close at $6.66 following Q2 results.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 18.9% to close at $1.84.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 18.7% to close at $7.19.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) dropped 18.2% to close at $3.02 following Q2 results.
  • Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 17.6% to close at $16.25 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 16.7% to close at $20.44 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) fell 16.5% to close at $9.10 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) dropped 16.5% to close at $6.60.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) fell 16% to close at $14.28 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) shares declined 15.7% to close at $2.26.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.20.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 15.2% to close at $39.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dipped 14.6% to close at $15.20.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.01.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 14.3% to close at $9.36.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) dropped 14.2% to close at $22.10.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dipped 13.8% to close at $3.00.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dipped 13.7% to close at $2.15 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 13.3% to close at $3.26 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.36.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares fell 13.2% to close at $16.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) fell 12.5% to close at $3.37.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dipped 12% to close at $9.04.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares dropped 11.6% to close at $2.83 following Q2 results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 11.4% to close at $2.17 following Q2 results.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 10.5% to close at $4.08.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 8.6% to close at $12.65 after gaining 4.77% on Tuesday.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 8.4% to close at $20.08.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) shares fell 8.1% to close at $43.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 7.5% to close at $39.97 after the company reported Q1 EPS results.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 7.1% to close at $2.62 following Q2 results.
  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dipped 6.7% to close at $22.38.

10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019