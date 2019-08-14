The Latest On A$AP Rocky: Guilty But No Prison Sentence

American rapper Rakim Mayers, known to his fans as A$AP Rocky, will face no more prison time in Sweden despite receiving a guilty verdict, The Washington Post reported.

Mayers was arrested in Sweden in late June after being accused of throwing a man to the ground while visiting the country. The rapper argued he was acting in self defense but a Swedish judge felt the video evidence of the event didn't support such a claim.

U.S. President Donald Trump personally got involved at that time and a minor political dispute between the U.S. and Sweden followed.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Any political hardships between the two countries may come to a quick end. The Swedish judge concluded the charges laid against Mayers are not as serious as the country's prosecutors argued and does not warrant a prison sentence.

"It's not really an unusual thing for this to happen in this way," the judge was quoted as saying.

Mayers and two associates will need to pay 19-year victim Mustafa Jafari $1,300 and cover the cost of the trial, Washington Post noted. The rapper said on Sunday the brief altercation is an "unfortunate event."

