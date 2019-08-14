Market Overview

The Latest On A$AP Rocky: Guilty But No Prison Sentence

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 3:15pm   Comments
American rapper Rakim Mayers, known to his fans as A$AP Rocky, will face no more prison time in Sweden despite receiving a guilty verdict, The Washington Post reported.

What Happened

Mayers was arrested in Sweden in late June after being accused of throwing a man to the ground while visiting the country. The rapper argued he was acting in self defense but a Swedish judge felt the video evidence of the event didn't support such a claim.

U.S. President Donald Trump personally got involved at that time and a minor political dispute between the U.S. and Sweden followed.

Why It's Important

Any political hardships between the two countries may come to a quick end. The Swedish judge concluded the charges laid against Mayers are not as serious as the country's prosecutors argued and does not warrant a prison sentence.

"It's not really an unusual thing for this to happen in this way," the judge was quoted as saying.

Mayers and two associates will need to pay 19-year victim Mustafa Jafari $1,300 and cover the cost of the trial, Washington Post noted. The rapper said on Sunday the brief altercation is an "unfortunate event."

Photo credit: Chad Cooper, Flickr

Posted-In: ASAP Rocky Donald Trump Music RapNews Politics Legal General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

