28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $16.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
  • Change Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock rose 9.4% to $13.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.50.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

 

Losers

  • MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares plummeted 21.7% to $5.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $230.6 million.
  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock plummeted 13.4% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock declined 10.5% to $1.53. The market cap seems to be at $57.9 million.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) stock fell 8.5% to $43.40.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares declined 8.3% to $0.41. The market cap seems to be at $31.1 million.
  • Sphere 3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares plummeted 8.0% to $1.38. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 million.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock decreased by 4.3% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
  • YY, Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares declined 3.8% to $51.59. The market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.10.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.7% to $17.45. The market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock declined 3.3% to $8.43. The market cap seems to be at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock fell 3.2% to $212.17. The market cap seems to be at $72.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by ABN Amro, on July 29, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares declined 2.9% to $24.40. The market cap seems to be at $15.8 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Coupa Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) stock decreased by 2.9% to $133.96. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $168.00.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock declined 2.8% to $17.85. The market cap seems to be at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares decreased by 2.8% to $103.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on July 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock declined 2.7% to $36.50. The market cap seems to be at $11.8 billion.
  • Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares plummeted 2.7% to $128.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $158.00.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock fell 2.7% to $97.00. The market cap stands at $17.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $103.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 2.6% to $31.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on August 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 2.6% to $257.84. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $210.00.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares declined 2.5% to $5.86. The market cap seems to be at $50.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock plummeted 2.4% to $54.25. The market cap stands at $373.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares plummeted 2.4% to $43.10. The market cap seems to be at $46.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares declined 2.4% to $204.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.7 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $192.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock fell 2.3% to $31.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

