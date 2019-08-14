Vehicle intelligence company Spireon has launched FleetLocate for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), a GPS tracking platform for fleets operating supported Ford vehicle models.

The launch, announced on August 14, allows participating fleets to locate vehicles 24/7, track driver productivity, improve driver behavior and more.

The system syncs with the Ford open-platform Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), eliminating the need for aftermarket hardware.

"Thanks to our partnership with Spireon, Ford fleets can now avoid costly aftermarket device installation while reaping the benefits of a comprehensive fleet management program," said Michelle Moody, director of Ford Commercial Solutions, in a release.

"It is because of fleet management pioneers like Spireon that we are able to support integration into TMC and stay at the forefront of product innovation for our mutual customers."

Spireon is the largest provider of telematics solutions in the U.S., having nearly 4 million connected vehicles on its platform and collecting one billion data points every month.

Its FleetLocate platform gathers data from the vehicle's onboard telematics system, generating analytics that can be used to provide real-time alerts to customers, make vehicles smarter, and assist drivers in driving more safely.

The Ford solution coincides with the introduction of an enhanced user interface and new advanced diagnostics integration within the platform's Maintenance Module.

The integration allows managers to easily decipher and address trouble codes, ensuring swift and accurate intervention. This in turn reduces downtime and extends the life of mobile assets, ensuring that the fleet's bottom line is protected.

"Our FleetLocate platform uniquely provides an all-encompassing management tool within one easy-to-use interface and our ability to offer richer vehicle data through our partnership with Ford just further simplifies operations for our customers," said Jason Penkethman, chief product and strategy officer at Spireon.

"Our goal is to continuously provide innovative solutions that help our customers improve their bottom lines and drive profits, and this new product allows us to deliver on this promise."

