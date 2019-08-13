4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $11.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 6.8% to $19.20. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.2% to $0.65. The market cap stands at $8.5 million.
Losers
- BEST, Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock plummeted 11.3% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
