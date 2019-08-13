Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 8:58am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $11.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 6.8% to $19.20. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.2% to $0.65. The market cap stands at $8.5 million.

 

Losers

  • BEST, Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock plummeted 11.3% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEST + AVYA)

31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session