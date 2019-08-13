5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Empresa Distribuidora y, Inc. (NYSE: EDN) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $8.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $806.5 million.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rose 3.0% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $17.00. The market cap seems to be at $29.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares fell 20.6% to $6.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) stock fell 0.5% to $87.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 08, is at Underperform, with a price target of $86.00.
