5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Empresa Distribuidora y, Inc. (NYSE: EDN) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $8.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $806.5 million.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rose 3.0% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $17.00. The market cap seems to be at $29.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Losers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares fell 20.6% to $6.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) stock fell 0.5% to $87.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 08, is at Underperform, with a price target of $86.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

