9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 9:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock increased by 9.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $58.7 million.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 1.5% today to $0.44. The market cap stands at $37.9 million.

 

Losers

  • YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) stock declined 27.2% to $12.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.5 billion.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock decreased by 7.3% today to $0.17.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares plummeted 3.6% today to $22.02. The market cap seems to be at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock declined 3.3% today to $7.43. The market cap stands at $770.2 million.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 2.4% today to $1.01. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 2.4% today to $2.48. The market cap stands at $304.0 million.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares decreased by 2.0% today to $12.60. The market cap seems to be at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

