8 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock surged 9.7% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $20.4 million.
  • Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock moved upwards by 2.0% today to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.3 million.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares increased by 1.5% today to $7.10. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on June 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.

 

Losers

  • CooTek (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares decreased by 9.0% to $7.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on June 10, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Ceragon Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares declined 6.0% today to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.0 million.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares plummeted 3.4% today to $5.07. The market cap stands at $149.7 million.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares decreased by 3.0% today to $30.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 31, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock fell 2.4% today to $2.04. The market cap stands at $522.7 million.

Posted-In: echnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

