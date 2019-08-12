8 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock surged 9.7% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $20.4 million.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock moved upwards by 2.0% today to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.3 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares increased by 1.5% today to $7.10. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on June 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares decreased by 9.0% to $7.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on June 10, the current rating is at Sell.
- Ceragon Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares declined 6.0% today to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.0 million.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares plummeted 3.4% today to $5.07. The market cap stands at $149.7 million.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares decreased by 3.0% today to $30.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 31, the current rating is at Buy.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock fell 2.4% today to $2.04. The market cap stands at $522.7 million.
Posted-In: echnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.