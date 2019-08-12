17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares increased by 51.8% today to $0.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 million.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock rose 12.2% today to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock surged 6.1% today to $3.29. The market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock increased by 5.9% today to $1.08. The market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock rose 3.2% today to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 3.2% today to $3.20. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on August 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares moved upwards by 3.0% today to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) shares rose 2.6% today to $0.83. The market cap seems to be at $16.2 million.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares increased by 2.0% today to $0.19.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock declined 27.6% today to $2.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares decreased by 8.7% today to $0.81. The market cap seems to be at $39.9 million.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock declined 5.0% today to $1.70. The market cap seems to be at $10.9 million.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares plummeted 3.5% today to $0.18.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock plummeted 3.1% today to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares declined 2.6% today to $9.44. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock plummeted 2.2% today to $25.60.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) stock plummeted 2.0% today to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.