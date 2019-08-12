Airfreight carrier, 21 Air, LLC, was approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation to perform scheduled service flights between the U.S. and Mexico according to AB Newswire.

The announcement states that two 767 freighters will be deployed into scheduled service on the U.S.-Mexico route. The Department of Transportation's July 10 decision authorizes 21 Air to provide foreign air cargo transport of property and mail under a two-year exemption, similar to the services it currently performs domestically.

From 21 Air's website, "21 AIR is the most recently certificated United States FAR 121 All Cargo Carrier, becoming the first U.S. airline of its type with full SMS [Safety Management System] implementation compliance, under newly established commercial aviation regulations. The airline has been authorized to conduct interstate and foreign air transportation of property and mail operating Boeing 767 All Cargo aircraft."

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, 21 Air, LLC was founded in February 2014 to provide aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), CMI and charter services for cargo consolidators and global schedule operators worldwide. 21 air's customers include German postal, transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK: DPSGY), Swiss third-party logistics provider Ceva Logistics (CEVA.SW) and the nation's largest transportation company UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS).

