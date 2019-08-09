Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 9, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2.4% to $34.74.
  2. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were up 107% to $4.17. The company earlier reported that Verdeca received USDA approval of HB4 drought-tolerant soybeans.
  3. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares were down 7.8% to $39.61 following worse-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
  6. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 3.9% to $126.83. The stock has been trading on high volume following earnings and upgraded ratings on Thursday.
  7. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares were up 2% to $22.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  8. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares were down 4.7% to $26.90 following a steep sell-off on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
  9. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares were down 3.9% to $127.75.
  10. Corindus Vascular Robotics (AMEX: CVRS) shares were up 0.5% to $4.29. On Thursday, the company announced it will be acquired.
  11. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares were down 34.7% to $19.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  12. Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares were down 4.4% to $59.34. The stock has traded lower in sympathy with Uber following the ride-sharing company's earnings release.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

