31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares increased by 19.0% today to $5.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.9 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on June 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares surged 17.8% today to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.8 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock rose 13.8% today to $0.66. The market cap stands at $10.8 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock moved upwards by 10.3% today to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.7 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 6.5% today to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares moved upwards by 5.8% today to $3.30.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares moved upwards by 5.7% today to $2.79. The market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares increased by 5.5% today to $1.35. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares moved upwards by 4.5% today to $0.14. The market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock rose 4.3% today to $6.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.2 million.
- Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares rose 3.4% today to $0.70. The market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares rose 3.2% today to $48.00. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock surged 3.1% today to $0.70. The market cap seems to be at $338.4 million.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock moved upwards by 3.1% today to $34.25. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 billion.
- MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock rose 2.8% today to $1.10. The market cap stands at $198.2 million. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock increased by 2.4% today to $45.21.
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock plummeted 45.9% today to $3.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $718.4 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on August 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock decreased by 37.5% today to $18.49. The market cap stands at $4.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock declined 20.4% today to $14.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Intrexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: XON) shares plummeted 14.7% today to $6.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares plummeted 12.8% today to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on June 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock plummeted 7.8% today to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) stock declined 6.7% today to $15.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on May 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock fell 6.1% today to $2.15. The market cap stands at $57.6 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock plummeted 5.5% today to $1.21.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock decreased by 4.4% today to $2.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Brainstorm Cell, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares fell 4.1% today to $3.78.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock decreased by 4.0% today to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.4 million.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares decreased by 2.6% today to $0.75. The market cap seems to be at $12.6 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock plummeted 2.6% today to $5.68. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares declined 2.4% today to $0.20.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.