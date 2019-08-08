5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $0.31 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $16.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Algonquin Power, Inc. (NYSE: AQN) shares surged 0.9% to $13.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
Losers
- NiSource, Inc. (NYSE: NI) shares decreased by 1.5% to $28.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares declined 1.4% to $18.25. The market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
