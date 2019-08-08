90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) surged 75.6% to $4.25 after the company agreed to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $4.28 per share in cash.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) gained 40.5% to $6.38 after the company announced it will be acquired by Liberty Tax for $6.50 per shares in cash, or $208 million deal.
- Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) shares climbed 36.9% to $23.36. Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) announced an agreement to acquire Avedro in an all-stock deal. Avedro also released its second-quarter results, which showed 63% revenue growth.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 26.3% to $ 29.66 after the company reported Q2 results. JP Morgan upgraded G1 Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $45.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 23.2% to $7.76 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) climbed 22.5% to $ 3.5164. Lavvan reported the appointment of Neil Closner as its new CEO on Thursday. The company is collaborating with Amyris on the development of fermentation-based technology that will add knowledge to the way cannabinoids can be applied within the industry.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 20.8% to $69.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 20.6% to $121.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) climbed 19.6% to $26.69 after the company the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company raised its FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) gained 18.9% to $38.10 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) gained 18.9% to $18.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) rose 18.3% to $85.24 following Q1 results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 17.2% to $6.82. Goldman Sachs upgraded Forterra from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $4.25 to $8.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) jumped 16.1% to $21.21 after the company announced it will sell its chemical intermediates businesses, which includes PO/MTBE, and its surfactants businesses to Indorama Ventures for $2.076 billion.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 15.8% to $53.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) gained 15% to $21.13 after the company posted strong Q2 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) rose 14.7% to $31.44 following Q2 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) climbed 14.4% to $2.5850.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) rose 14.3% to $33.83 following Q2 results.
- Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) climbed 14.1% to $85.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) rose 14% to $50.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) climbed 13.7% to $2.4907 after reporting Q2 results.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 13.5% to $3.8458 after reporting Q2 results.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) rose 13.8% to $80.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) rose 13.4% to $84.43 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) gained 13.2% to $24.16 following Q2 earnings.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) surged 12.7% to $30.27 following Q2 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 12.6% to $4.3467 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) climbed 12.5% to $5.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) rose 12.4% to $7.60.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 12.1% to $111.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 12.1% to $32.71 after the company announced the launch of its 2nd generation AMD EPYC processor which will be used by Google and Twitter.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) gained 12% to $30.34 following strong Q2 results.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) surged 11.7% to $ 139.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 11.5% to $10.19 after the company reported the submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for Viaskin® Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic children.
- Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) rose 11.3% to $89.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 11.1% to $22.68. Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise unit, Dow Jones reported. Symantec is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) climbed 10.9% to $680.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $609 to $729 per share.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 9.8% to $1.8666 following news that the company has won a $36 million contract to provide flash storage arrays for military radar application.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 9.8% to $237.11 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares rose 9.8% to $17.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 9.8% to $18.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 9.5% to $29.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FCST) rose 9.4% to $37.22 after the company reported Q2 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 9.3% to $4.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 9% to $59.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 8.5% to $2.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 8.3% to $4.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 8.1% to $43.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares rose 7% to $1,948.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 6.8% to $0.7201 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 6.3% to $42.22 in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q2 earnings. Uber is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) rose 5.7% to $13.64 after the company posted Q2 results and announced management change.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 5.6% to $10.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 4% to $62.71 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
Losers
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) shares fell 51.7% to $8.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 46.1% to $6.11 after the company reported weak Q2 results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) tumbled 40% to $3.00 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dipped 37.9% to $29.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 31.5% to $0.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dipped 30.6% to $2.7962 after reporting Q2 results.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) dipped 30.6% to $2.02 following downbeat Q2 results.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) fell 29.7% to $172.76 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) tumbled 26.4% to $3.2763 following weak Q2 results.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) dropped 25.1% to $9.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. IAC is also potentially considering spinning off ANGI Homeservices.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares declined 23.6% to $5.64 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) fell 22% to $21.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) slipped 21.9% to $7.01. Clovis Oncology announced plans to offer $225 million of convertible senior notes.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) tumbled 20.1% to $4.5450 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and cut fiscal year 2019 guidance.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) dipped 18.6% to $20.82 after the company announced a public offering of 3.2 million shares at $23.50 per share.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 17.6% to $30.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) fell 16.5% to $41.53 despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) tumbled 15.4% to $5.76 following Q2 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 14.7% to $8.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. JP Morgan also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $11.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) dropped 14% to $22.00 after the company announced a public offering of 3.2 million shares at $23.50 per share.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 13.9% to $3.46 following Q2 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) declined 13.7% to $2.59 after dropping 28.23% on Wednesday.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 13.5% to $26.69 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) tumbled 13.5% to $21.84 after reporting Q2 results.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 13.1% to $4.57 following Q2 results.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) dropped 13% to $19.07 following Q2 results.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 12.4% to $7.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan downgraded 3D Systems from Neutral to Underweight.
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) fell 10.9% to $65.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Glaukos announced an agreement to acquire Avedro in an all-stock deal.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 10.7% to $4.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 10% to $17.99 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) dipped 10% to $18.64 after the company reported a 0.5% decline in comparable store sales for July.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 9.6% to $1.42 after the company reported Q2 results.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) dropped 9.5% to $2.20 following Q2 earnings.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 6.1% to $56.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 5.3% to $134.73 after the company reported Q2 results.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 4.7% to $11.03 following weak Q2 sales.
