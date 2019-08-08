Market Overview

25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock rose 17.3% today to $10.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares moved upwards by 12.0% today to $1.10. The market cap seems to be at $20.4 million.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock rose 8.7% today to $15.69. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge, on June 28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) stock surged 7.5% today to $1.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock rose 7.1% today to $1.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.3 million. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) stock rose 5.6% today to $24.80. The market cap seems to be at $690.5 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock increased by 5.0% today to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) stock rose 4.0% today to $52.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock rose 3.3% today to $0.68. The market cap stands at $338.4 million.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock rose 3.3% today to $31.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 3.1% today to $1.35. The market cap stands at $373.7 million.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares surged 3.0% today to $4.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 2.9% today to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock surged 2.9% today to $13.22. The market cap stands at $980.5 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 2.7% today to $6.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.6% today to $33.05. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock moved upwards by 2.2% today to $16.82. The market cap seems to be at $638.7 million.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares surged 2.0% today to $1.99. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Wright Medical Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock fell 21.6% today to $22.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on August 08, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares declined 9.6% today to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on May 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock declined 9.1% today to $0.26. The market cap seems to be at $52.1 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares declined 6.2% today to $0.69. The market cap seems to be at $326.0 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
  • Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) stock fell 3.8% today to $0.23. The market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares decreased by 2.8% today to $7.08. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock declined 2.5% today to $5.00. The market cap stands at $513.2 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

