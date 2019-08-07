Kottke Trucking Acquires Florida-Based Trucking Fleet

Kottke Trucking, an interstate company focused on refrigerated and dry van transportation, recently acquired Davenport, Florida-based Wayne T. Fellows, which specializes in refrigerated less-than-truckload and truckload hauling.

With the acquisition, Kottke, headquartered in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, will add 43 truck drivers and 22 non-driving positions.

"This opportunity allows us to be a full-service provider to our customers in Florida," Kyle Kottke, co-owner and general manager of Kottke Trucking, told FreightWaves.

This is its second acquisition in the past three years. Kottke acquired the over-the-road division of Walbon & Company Inc. in 2016.

Kyle Kottke said no future acquisitions are planned at the moment, but added that he isn't ruling out any future opportunities.

"As always, should the right opportunity present itself at the time and it is a good opportunity for our company, customers and staff, we will always listen," he said. "We continue to look at our moves with long-range thoughts to see how we can maximize our value we (can) provide to our customers."

Kottke will continue to maintain operations at its terminals in Buffalo Lake and Eagan, Minnesota, as well as its terminal in Wildwood, Florida. As part of the acquisition, it will add Wayne T. Fellows terminal sites located in Davenport and Winter Haven, Florida.

"We will complement each other very well as we blend together and be able to continue to provide quality service that customers of both sides have come to know and expect," said Tom Fellows, chief executive of Wayne T. Fellows, in a release. "The entire Fellows family and team are looking forward to joining the Kottke family and the next chapter."

Kottke Trucking has been in operation since 1938 and has 189 power units and 199 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website.

