Britain faces shortages of fresh food and price increases in the event of disorderly exit from the European Union (EU), a food and beverage industry group warned.

"We're not going to starve but there will be shortages of fresh food and some specialist ingredients. It's going to be a little bit unpredictable," Tim Rycroft, Chief Operating Officer of the Food and Drink Federation, told Reuters.

With new Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising to leave the EU by October 31, the food and beverage industry is bracing for a Brexit without any provisions easing the free flow of goods.

Fresh produce, in particular, would be prone to issues on account of its short shelf life, the Food and Drink Federation said. Additional delays leaving France, combined with anticipated backlogs in Britain, raise the risk of products simply spoiling in transit.

Rycroft said the industry will likely spend as much as ‎£100 million (the British pound equals $1.21) a week preparing for the anticipated Brexit without a deal from the EU. Efforts will include setting up alternative distributors and securing warehouse space.

Did you know?

Mexico ranked as the United States' top trading partner in the first half of 2019. Mexico's exports to its northern neighbor could continue to rise if the U.S.-China trade war continues.

Quotable:

"We saw the potential, with all this talk about China and tariffs."

– Steven Page, president of Stalco, discussing the Canadian third-party logistic provider's fulfillment service for firms in the U.S. seeking to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

In other news:

Global air freight declines

Global air freight markets dropped for the eighth consecutive month, the International Air Transport Association reported. (IATA)

FedEx ending ground delivery with Amazon

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) says it won't renew its ground delivery contract with Amazon when it expires this month. (Bloomberg)

Trade war brings global economy closer to recession

The trade war between the U.S. and China is bringing the world's economy closer to its first recession in a decade. (Bloomberg)

Google pledges carbon-free shipping by 2020

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) says that all shipping to and from customers will be carbon neutral by 2020 as it increasingly embraces ocean freight. (Supply Chain Dive)

Canadian government lifts speed restrictions in shipping lanes after no whale sightings

The Canadian government ended speed restrictions in shipping lanes in the Gulf of St. Lawrence because of the absence of right whale sightings. (Toronto Star)

Foreign truckers threaten to disrupt Zimbabwe border to protest delays

Truckers from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have threatened to disrupt operations at a Zimbabwe border post over delays that can last as long as four days. (Manica Post)

Final thoughts:

British Foriegn Secretary Dominic Raab met President Trump on August 6 following a visit to Canada, in part, to shore up trade ties ahead of Brexit. Raab was eager to secure free trade agreements with both countries. While Trump supported Brexit, his approach to trade agreements could make the process unpredictable. Canada, on the other hand, appears ready to continue duty-free trade as set in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the EU even after Britain Leaves the bloc.

