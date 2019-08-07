What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum?
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) today had a large opening gap of -35.34%.
Why Is OAS Moving?
Oasis Petroleum shares are trading lower after the company narrowed its 2019 differential guidance from $1.50-$3.50 per barrel to $1.50-$3.00 per barrel.
