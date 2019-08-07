For real-time updates on OAS, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) today had a large opening gap of -35.34%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is OAS Moving?

Oasis Petroleum shares are trading lower after the company narrowed its 2019 differential guidance from $1.50-$3.50 per barrel to $1.50-$3.00 per barrel.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on OAS log in or try Benzinga Pro today.