Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on OAS, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) today had a large opening gap of -35.34%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is OAS Moving?

Oasis Petroleum shares are trading lower after the company narrowed its 2019 differential guidance from $1.50-$3.50 per barrel to $1.50-$3.00 per barrel.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on OAS log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Guidance Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OAS)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rhythm Rips Higher After Obesity Drug Aces Late-Stage Trials