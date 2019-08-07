40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) rose 46.8% to $59.90 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share in cash.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares rose 26.1% to $26.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) rose 25.3% to $113.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 23.7% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced both clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 20.9% to $30.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 19% to $76.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 18.5% to $87.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 14.9% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 13.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 11.8% to $170.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 184% increase in Q2 EPS from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) rose 11.5% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) rose 10.1% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose 9.8% to $256.00 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Match Group after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Match Group makes up 39% of IAC/InterActive's revenue.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 9.2% to $26.49 in pre-market trading.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 7.9% to $178.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales above analyst estimates.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) rose 7.8% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
- MRI Interventions Inc (NYSE: MRIC) rose 7.4% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are up from last year.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 6.8% to $31.03 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares rose 6.6% to $21.87 in pre-market trading.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 5.6% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. Plug Power reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results on Tuesday.
- Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) rose 5.4% to $134.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 4.6% to $38.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 4.6% to $56.60 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 3.2% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
Losers
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) fell 26.1% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 21% to $66.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results. First Analysis downgraded New Relic from Strong Buy to Neutral.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 20.6% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 16.8% to $28.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. William Blair downgraded ShotSpotter from Outperform to Market Perform.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 13.5% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) fell 12.5% to $145.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 12.5% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) fell 5.9% to $48.54 in pre-market trading. Versum Materials posted downbeat Q3 earnings on Tuesday.
- EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 4.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS results. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) fell 3.9% to $136.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 3.4% to $5.62 in pre-market trading after rising 34.72% on Tuesday.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 3.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS is down from last year.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 3.1% to $8.29 in pre-market trading.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) fell 2.8% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 2.5% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) fell 2% to $75.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
