Subway Partners With Beyond Meat To Trial Beyond Meatball Sub
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Subway has partnered with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) to test plant-based protein options starting September.

The restaurant will trial the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in 685 participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.

“Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavours. With our new plant-based Beyond MeatballMarinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds. And, we are particularly excited about debuting a co-developed product that can't be found anywhere else: the Beyond Meatball made just for Subway," says Len Van Popering, Subway's chief brand and innovation officer.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 3.7% at $167.29 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $45.00.

Photo credit: Donald_Trung, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: SubwayNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

