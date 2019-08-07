Subway has partnered with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) to test plant-based protein options starting September.

The restaurant will trial the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in 685 participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.

“Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavours. With our new plant-based Beyond MeatballMarinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds. And, we are particularly excited about debuting a co-developed product that can't be found anywhere else: the Beyond Meatball made just for Subway," says Len Van Popering, Subway's chief brand and innovation officer.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 3.7% at $167.29 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $45.00.

Related Links:

PizzaRev Partners With Beyond Meat For New Topping Option

Beyond Meat Partners With Dunkin' For Beyond Sausage In Manhattan

Photo credit: Donald_Trung, via Wikimedia Commons