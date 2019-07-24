Dunkin' (NASDAQ: DNKN) announced a partnership with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) offering a portfolio of plant-based meats. The companies will introduce the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, available now at participating Dunkin' restaurants in Manhattan.

Dunkin' is the first U.S. restaurant brand to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

"Dunkin' is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go. I look forward to seeing consumer reactions to the product offering and partnership."

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 4% at $203.63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $208.48 and a 52-week low of $45.00.

Dunkin' shares were trading up 1.72% at $81.25. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.22 and a 52-week low of $61.69.

