Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago, IL at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
