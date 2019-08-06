Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barneys New York Files For Bankruptcy
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Barneys New York Files For Bankruptcy

Barneys New York’s days as a leading department store appear numbered.

Barneys New York Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to close most of its stores as well as a $75 million financing package to give the retailer time to find a buyer.

Barneys, which operates 13 department stores and nine warehouse stores, will shut down stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle. The company will continue to run seven stores, including its Manhattan location.

Why It Matters

The news comes as potentially the end of an era for the iconic luxury department store. Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale said the company has been hurt by a downtown in retail as well as “excessively high” rent.

The company was near a financial deal with Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global, while it attempted to find a buyer, or otherwise liquidate, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The filing shows the company has more than $100 million in assets and more than $100 million in debts. Its creditors include Kering S A/ADR (OTC: PPRUY)-owned Balenciaga, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Related Links:

Wall Street Reacts To Nordstrom's Disappointing Q1: 'We See The Turnaround As Likely Paused For Now'

Nordstrom Plummets After Q1 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut 

Posted-In: Daniella Vitale Gordon Brothers Hilco Global The Wall Street JournalNews Retail Sales Legal Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PPRUY)

Luxury Brand Growth Driven By Virtual Reality, E-Commerce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan