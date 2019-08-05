Market Overview

New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 1:16pm   Comments
Monday's morning session saw 648 companies set new 52-week lows.
 

Areas of Interest:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • United Rail (OTC: URAL) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 23.02%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

 

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
 

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.74. Shares traded down 0.51%.
  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $37.67 and moving down 2.66%.
  • China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.47. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
  • Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Monday morning, moving down 3.52%.
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares were down 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.51.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares moved down 3.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.23, drifting down 3.19%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $50.02. Shares traded down 3.81%.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Monday morning, moving down 3.63%.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
  • Total (NYSE: TOT) shares set a new yearly low of $49.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares made a new 52-week low of $65.00 on Monday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares fell to $61.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.
  • Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.40 on Monday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit $100.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock drifted down 2.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.44.
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.80 on Monday, moving down 2.14%.
  • BBVA (OTC: BBVXF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.95. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90.
  • Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) shares moved down 1.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.30, drifting down 1.5%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares moved down 2.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.09, drifting down 2.73%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.09 and moving down 1.57%.
  • BT Group (NYSE: BT) stock hit $11.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) stock hit $5.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Monday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $49.03 on Monday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.20. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares made a new 52-week low of $155.03 on Monday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.92. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTC: RBGLY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CUAEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.52. Shares traded down 1.82%.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 5.94%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE: ING) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 2.04%.
  • Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.55. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BNKHF) shares moved down 10.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 10.03%.
  • Orange (OTC: FNCTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.60 on Monday morning, moving down 2.34%.
  • Japan Post Holdings (OTC: JPPHY) stock hit $9.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.55%.
  • Telefonica (OTC: TEFOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.45. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.25 and moving down 1.74%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares hit a yearly low of $104.01. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
  • CITIC (OTC: CTPCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.19. Shares traded down 7.08%.
  • Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.34. Shares traded down 2.5%.
  • CMBC (OTC: CMAKY) shares hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) stock drifted down 1.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.48.
  • Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares fell to $15.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.34%.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares moved down 2.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.09, drifting down 2.61%.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.75 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock traded down 1.43%.
  • Metallurgical Corp (OTC: MLLUY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Monday, moving down 10.13%.
  • Carnival (OTC: CUKPF) shares made a new 52-week low of $43.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares moved down 2.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.76, drifting down 2.65%.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 4.49%.
  • KBC (OTC: KBCSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Monday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Xiaomi (OTC: XIACF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded up 0.45%.
  • CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.42. Shares traded down 2.71%.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.70.
  • Nordea Bank (OTC: NBNKF) shares fell to $6.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.28. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.60. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • China Comms Construction (OTC: CCCGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • China Comms Construction (OTC: CCCGF) shares moved down 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 4.91%.
  • Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.53%.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares were down 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.40.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares fell to $10.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit $42.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) stock hit $29.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.63%.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares fell to $35.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Monday morning, moving down 6.19%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $33.44. Shares traded down 3.54%.
  • CNP Assurances (OTC: CNPAY) shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.78.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $47.30 and moving down 1.42%.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PGPEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Monday, moving down 5.61%.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit $20.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $91.00 on Monday, moving down 2.91%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.24. Shares traded down 3.98%.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) stock hit $32.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.11%.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Monday, moving down 1.58%.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares fell to $92.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares set a new yearly low of $8.77 this morning. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock hit a yearly low of $25.45. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Monday. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
  • Hexagon (OTC: HXGBF) stock drifted down 6.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.44.
  • Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares moved down 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21, drifting down 0.55%.
  • Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) shares were down 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.34.
  • Fosun International (OTC: FOSUY) stock hit a yearly low of $30.01. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Fosun International (OTC: FOSUF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday. The stock was down 9.85% for the day.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • China Molybdenum (OTC: CMCLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares set a new yearly low of $18.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.93. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Monday. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit $95.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.9%.
  • Dentsu (OTC: DNTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.08. The stock traded down 2.48%.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.61.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (OTC: TEVJF) shares fell to $7.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.33%.
  • Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) stock drifted down 3.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.90.
  • Mondi (OTC: MONDY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $39.22 and moving down 2.82%.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.52 on Monday, moving down 3.06%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) stock hit $27.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.62%.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.00. The stock traded down 7.63%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Monday. The stock was down 5.1% for the day.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) shares moved down 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.00, drifting down 2.63%.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.84. Shares traded down 5.17%.
  • Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) stock hit $15.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%.
  • Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.40 on Monday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVF) shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.15.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.10 on Monday. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $66.35 on Monday, moving down 3.48%.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares made a new 52-week low of $35.87 on Monday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares hit a yearly low of $37.14. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
  • Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.75. Shares traded down 4.27%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares hit a yearly low of $30.50. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.91. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 5.6%.
  • Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFF) stock drifted down 14.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) stock hit $26.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.99%.
  • Etablissementen Franz (OTC: CUYTY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.93 and moving down 3.58%.
  • Yamato Holdings (OTC: YATRY) stock hit a yearly low of $17.74. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
  • Braskem (OTC: BRKMY) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.35 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
  • Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SHPMY) stock hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SHPMF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
  • Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 3.53%.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) stock hit a yearly low of $20.02. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.18. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTC: DIISF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.79. The stock was down 10.9% on the session.
  • Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.92. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares moved down 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.77, drifting down 4.06%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.4%.
  • Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) stock hit $4.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.18%.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares fell to $4.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.77%.
  • PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock hit $78.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.2%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $42.00. Shares traded down 2.54%.
  • Computershare (OTC: CMSQY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.08. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
  • Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) shares fell to $8.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.22%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares fell to $3.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.95%.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.46 and moving down 1.29%.
  • China Merchants Port (OTC: CMHHY) stock hit $15.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.61%.
  • Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC: CPCAF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 12.93% on the session.
  • ITV (OTC: ITVPY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
  • Nikon (OTC: NINOY) shares moved down 5.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.71, drifting down 5.02%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYF) stock drifted down 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock hit a yearly low of $44.51. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock drifted down 5.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.06.
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock hit $14.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.81%.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.51.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.19.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.49 on Monday, moving down 1.62%.
  • Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $38.37 and moving down 2.83%.
  • Makita (OTC: MKTAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.
  • ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.81. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Monday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock hit $41.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.8%.
  • The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.07, drifting down 1.44%.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.31. Shares traded down 6.46%.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares fell to $22.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.83%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares moved down 3.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.48, drifting down 3.38%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a yearly low of $38.35. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock drifted down 3.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10.
  • Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: FISK) shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.10.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.30 on Monday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.
  • WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.02.
  • Incitec Pivot (OTC: ICPVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell to $13.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.38%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.76%.
  • Nine Dragons Paper (OTC: NDGPY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.98. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
  • Mexichem (OTC: MXCHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.91. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
  • Mexichem (OTC: MXCHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Monday, moving down 10.32%.
  • IHI (OTC: IHICY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.22. Shares traded down 11.35%.
  • Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.86.
  • Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Monday, moving down 3.43%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.36 on Monday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) shares moved down 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.82, drifting down 0.57%.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday, moving down 7.1%.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares hit a yearly low of $57.27. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.66. The stock traded down 5.83%.
  • Mr Price Group (OTC: MRPLY) shares fell to $11.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.02%.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.17 on Monday morning, moving down 4.02%.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.79 on Monday morning, moving down 2.17%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock traded down 4.12%.
  • Bic (OTC: BICEY) shares set a new yearly low of $33.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Monday. The stock was down 7.16% for the day.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock drifted down 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.11.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) stock hit a yearly low of $10.06. The stock was down 4.48% for the day.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) shares moved down 3.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32, drifting down 3.52%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares hit a yearly low of $42.64. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.31. The stock traded down 3.56%.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.48 on Monday morning, moving down 2.23%.
  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Monday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Monday, moving down 8.93%.
  • Samsonite International (OTC: SMSEY) stock hit a yearly low of $8.76. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares moved down 4.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.97, drifting down 4.09%.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.36 on Monday. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.52. The stock traded down 0.39%.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock drifted down 4.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%.
  • Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $10.44. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Monday, moving down 4.48%.
  • SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.76 on Monday morning, moving down 7.58%.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock hit $46.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.66%.
  • Cabot (NYSE: CBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.47. The stock traded down 4.15%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) shares set a new yearly low of $90.97 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPY) shares fell to $32.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $43.73. Shares traded down 1.18%.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares made a new 52-week low of $161.22 on Monday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares made a new 52-week low of $39.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.76. Shares traded down 1.85%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.59 and moving down 4.6%.
  • Domino's Pizza Enterprise (OTC: DMZPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Monday morning, moving down 4.26%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) stock hit a yearly low of $37.06. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.
  • China Everbright (OTC: CEVIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Monday morning, moving down 14.49%.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.73. The stock traded down 3.34%.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.52. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares fell to $30.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%.
  • Lifestyle International (OTC: LFSYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.18. Shares traded down 7.07%.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.54 and moving down 3.05%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.10 on Monday morning, moving down 5.72%.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares fell to $60.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%.
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.66. The stock traded down 3.36%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.83 and moving down 1.4%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares fell to $70.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.11. The stock traded down 3.46%.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares fell to $18.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.50.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.22. Shares traded down 2.31%.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $155.00. The stock traded down 2.4%.
  • China Machinery Eng (OTC: CMYYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Monday morning, moving down 9.92%.
  • Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFYY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.72 and moving down 2.96%.
  • Petrofac (OTC: POFCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday, moving down 3.31%.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock hit a yearly low of $15.42. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $28.67 and moving down 3.07%.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.90.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) shares fell to $22.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) stock drifted up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.73.
  • Johnson Electric Hldgs (OTC: JEHLY) shares fell to $17.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.35%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.52. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • HNI (NYSE: HNI) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.41. The stock traded down 3.69%.
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Monday morning, moving down 2.53%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Monday morning, moving down 2.26%.
  • Linx (NYSE: LINX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Monday morning, moving down 3.55%.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell to $3.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.5%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares moved down 3.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.13, drifting down 3.81%.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.50. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
  • Cision (NYSE: CISN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.82 and moving down 1.9%.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.26. The stock was down 6.37% on the session.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock hit $16.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%.
  • Adelaide Brighton (OTC: ADBCF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.31 and moving down 2.94%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell to $5.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.38%.
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares made a new 52-week low of $50.22 on Monday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) shares moved down 2.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.09, drifting down 2.6%.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.76 on Monday, moving down 4.54%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Monday, moving down 2.79%.
  • Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DMPZF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 9.68%.
  • Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.32.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Monday, moving down 2.76%.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) stock drifted down 3.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.60.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Monday morning, moving down 4.71%.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.70. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.77, drifting down 2.19%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $56.79 and moving down 1.41%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares moved down 2.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.55, drifting down 2.24%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.81 on Monday, moving down 4.63%.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.62. The stock traded down 3.04%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.25. The stock was down 7.55% on the session.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Monday, moving down 34.45%.
  • Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.23. The stock traded down 1.58%.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares were down 11.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.64.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 11.16%.
  • IGG (OTC: IGGGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) shares moved down 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.02, drifting down 1.82%.
  • Hunting (OTC: HNTIY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. The stock was down 17.46% on the session.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.90.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Monday, moving down 3.75%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.81.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Monday morning, moving down 9.33%.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares fell to $6.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.32%.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.85. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • Lonking Holdings (OTC: LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday morning, moving down 25.93%.
  • GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTC: GCPEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares fell to $4.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.74%.
  • Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares made a new 52-week low of $24.83 on Monday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock hit $5.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.26%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit $4.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.14%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.48 on Monday, moving down 6.35%.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares moved down 9.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.46, drifting down 9.5%.
  • Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) stock drifted down 9.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80.
  • Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) shares moved down 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65, drifting down 0.1%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $26.77 and moving down 2.67%.
  • Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.29. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares hit a yearly low of $11.05. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock hit $11.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.6%.
  • National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $250.55. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares were down 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.80.
  • Motus Hldgs (OTC: MOTUY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.64 and moving down 5.21%.
  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Monday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
  • Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.74. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Monday morning, moving down 2.58%.
  • Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Leon's Furniture (OTC: LEFUF) shares moved down 11.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 11.37%.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.13. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock hit $32.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.09 and moving down 3.21%.
  • Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) shares were down 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.19.
  • Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares set a new yearly low of $9.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock drifted down 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.08.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares hit a yearly low of $24.01. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.47%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.33. Shares traded down 4.85%.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $45.07 and moving down 0.48%.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.49.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock hit $4.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.22%.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $28.80 and moving down 2.01%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.91. The stock traded down 4.7%.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares hit a yearly low of $16.75. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) stock hit $17.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares moved down 3.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 3.64%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.60. Shares traded down 13.85%.
  • Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.67. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.71. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares were down 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares hit a yearly low of $12.59. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.90. The stock was down 3.84% for the day.
  • Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (OTC: TJIPF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.49%.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Monday morning, moving down 1.61%.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Monday. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares set a new yearly low of $35.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.55. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $68.25 on Monday, moving down 3.89%.
  • Pilbara Minerals (OTC: PILBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.70 on Monday morning, moving down 3.79%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) stock drifted down 3.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.35.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock drifted down 5.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.62.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.79%.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock traded down 6.15%.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) stock hit $19.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.
  • TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.97. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.74. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit $2.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.83%.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) shares made a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Monday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares fell to $6.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.67%.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares hit a yearly low of $14.18. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.18. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) stock hit $8.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.42%.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.00. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
  • Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $46.66 and moving down 1.55%.
  • Orocobre (OTC: OROCF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Monday morning, moving down 6.82%.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.33. The stock traded down 2.15%.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Monday. The stock was down 24.18% for the day.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Monday morning, moving down 4.18%.
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.97. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares fell to $0.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.89%.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) stock hit a yearly low of $20.14. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.22 on Monday morning, moving down 6.49%.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.47%.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell to $7.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.68%.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Monday, moving down 7.82%.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.29.
  • Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares were down 13.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.70.
  • Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
  • Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.77 and moving down 2.13%.
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Monday. The stock was down 63.64% for the day.
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Monday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares moved down 6.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.76, drifting down 6.04%.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Monday, moving down 3.74%.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Monday, moving down 4.63%.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock drifted down 3.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.82.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares were down 7.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.00.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit $2.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.67%.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) stock drifted down 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.95.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares moved down 3.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.29, drifting down 3.65%.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.95%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Monday morning, moving down 5.45%.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Monday, moving down 4.41%.
  • At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock drifted down 8.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Monday morning, moving down 3.33%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares set a new yearly low of $10.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday morning, moving down 6.35%.
  • Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.92. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares moved down 5.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.34, drifting down 5.14%.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock traded down 1.88%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock drifted down 3.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.90.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Monday morning, moving down 13.08%.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell to $3.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.
  • Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.68. Shares traded down 6.58%.
  • Integrated Research (OTC: IREHF) stock hit $1.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%.
  • NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) stock hit $66.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.69 on Monday morning, moving down 3.25%.
  • Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.05 on Monday, moving down 0.86%.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Monday. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.96. The stock traded down 3.66%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Monday. The stock was down 4.9% for the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 8.73%.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.54.
  • Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) shares fell to $13.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares moved down 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.13, drifting down 1.58%.
  • Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Monday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares fell to $15.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.35%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares moved down 0.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 0.24%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.64 on Monday. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.
  • Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.52.
  • Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.34 on Monday, moving down 12.65%.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares hit a yearly low of $14.41. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.11 on Monday, moving down 1.99%.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 3.83%.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock drifted down 4.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock drifted down 2.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05.
  • Parker Drilling (NYSE: PKD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Monday morning, moving down 4.81%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.89 and moving down 1.03%.
  • Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.19. Shares traded down 2.13%.
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.8%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.62 and moving down 1.59%.
  • JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday, moving down 7.03%.
  • Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.58%.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 25.5%.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
  • Transgene (OTC: TRGNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.01. Shares traded down 22.69%.
  • Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.85 and moving down 5.32%.
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.86. The stock traded down 1.46%.
  • comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.08. Shares traded down 5.59%.
  • BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Monday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.37. The stock was down 6.23% for the day.
  • Trican Well Service (OTC: TOLWF) shares were down 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.
  • SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 3.12%.
  • Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock drifted down 5.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares were down 4.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.17.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock hit $2.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) stock drifted down 2.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit a yearly low of $11.02. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving down 4.07%.
  • Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Monday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.02.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.89. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) shares were down 5.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.11.
  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.36. Shares traded down 5.41%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) stock drifted down 5.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14.
  • Compania Minera Autlan (OTC: CMHFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.08%.
  • China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.89 and moving down 2.04%.
  • Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 3.74% for the day.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares moved down 7.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting down 7.14%.
  • Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.
  • Express (NYSE: EXPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 1.83%.
  • Crown Baus Capital (OTC: CBCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71. The stock was down 10.13% on the session.
  • Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) shares were down 4.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.98.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Monday morning, moving down 1.85%.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX: GDP) shares hit a yearly low of $10.36. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock drifted down 2.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.10.
  • NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 12.64% on the session.
  • Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
  • Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ: III) shares hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock hit $2.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares hit a yearly low of $21.77. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Monday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 9.52%.
  • Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) shares were down 6.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares moved down 5.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.15, drifting down 5.16%.
  • Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) stock hit $2.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.68 and moving down 1.49%.
  • IT Tech Packaging (AMEX: ITP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday morning, moving down 4.84%.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 5.57% on the session.
  • SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) stock drifted down 4.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.87.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Monday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.
  • Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock drifted down 2.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.31.
  • Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) shares moved down 5.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.00, drifting down 5.47%.
  • CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
  • Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares fell to $2.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.34%.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.71%.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.77. Shares traded down 4.88%.
  • Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: HWCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.42. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
  • Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.30. Shares traded down 1.19%.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.55 this morning. The stock was up 15.32% on the session.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares fell to $1.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 4.94%.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
  • Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Monday. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock traded down 0.34%.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares fell to $1.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.55%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) shares were down 9.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares moved down 11.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47, drifting down 11.08%.
  • Millennium Minerals (OTC: MMMDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06. The stock traded down 57.14%.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) shares moved down 4.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.73, drifting down 4.53%.
  • Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.66. The stock traded down 2.17%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock drifted down 8.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.23.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44. The stock traded down 2.67%.
  • Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.
  • Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.46 and moving down 3.2%.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday, moving up 1.35%.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) shares were down 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.14 on Monday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
  • Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 4.05%.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday, moving down 20.91%.
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday. The stock was down 9.93% for the day.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 1.47%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was down 8.53% on the session.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Monday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 7.59%.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
  • First Acceptance (OTC: FACO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Monday. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares were down 9.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.51.
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock hit $1.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.33%.
  • Terrax Minerals (OTC: TRXXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded up 9.36%.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
  • Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.67%.
  • Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 2.83%.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded down 7.69%.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares were down 13.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.04.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • Zyla Life Sciences (OTC: ZCOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday, moving down 14.29%.
  • Core Gold (OTC: CGLDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.11. Shares traded down 12.41%.
  • CannLabs (OTC: CANL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.09. Shares traded down 9.09%.
  • Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.07 and moving down 10.29%.
  • ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.13. Shares traded down 8.94%.
  • SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Monday, moving down 0.19%.
  • Bellatrix Exploration (OTC: BXEFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Antioquia Gold (OTC: AGDXF) shares moved up 23.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.01, drifting up 23.02%.
  • American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) stock drifted up 9.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11.
  • Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, moving down 15.87%.
  • Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) stock drifted down 22.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Monday. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.68. Shares traded down 4.88%.
  • Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.28. The stock traded down 5.75%.
  • Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Premier Health Group (OTC: PHGRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 11.33% on the session.
  • Victory Square Tech (OTC: VSQTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.
  • IPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.82 and moving down 61.08%.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell to $0.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.51%.
  • AREV Brands International (OTC: AREVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock traded down 19.09%.
  • Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares moved down 5.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting down 5.85%.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares moved down 10.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 10.31%.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.86. Shares traded down 6.44%.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.
  • Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares were down 6.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.39.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares were down 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.05.
  • Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) shares were down 24.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) stock hit $2.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.94%.
  • Universal Solar Tech (OTC: UNSS) shares fell to $0.001 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 35.5%.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Canntab Therapeutics (OTC: CTABF) shares fell to $0.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.85%.
  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) shares moved down 7.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 7.65%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Monday, moving down 0.63%.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock drifted down 6.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.
  • Golden Ridge Resources (OTC: GORIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.01. Shares traded down 90.01%.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Monday. The stock was down 8.2% for the day.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.78. Shares traded down 6.69%.
  • Glance Technologies (OTC: GLNNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock traded up 7.62%.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares fell to $0.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.68%.
  • Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving up 2.83%.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock traded down 0.69%.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Globalive Technology (OTC: LVVEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 12.69% on the session.
  • Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 5.61% on the session.
  • Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.67%.
  • Elcora Advanced Materials (OTC: ECORF) shares fell to $0.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.37%.
  • Condor Petroleum (OTC: CNPRF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 39.17%.
  • Iconic Minerals (OTC: BVTEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock traded down 4.03%.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday, moving down 4.47%.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.14%.
  • InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) shares fell to $2.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.62%.
  • Altiplano Metals (OTC: ALTPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, moving down 18.08%.
  • ALX Uranium (OTC: ALXEF) shares were down 30.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • EEStor (OTC: ZNNMF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday. The stock was up 11.26% for the day.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETXP) shares moved up 0.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting up 0.01%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.83%.
  • Virginia Energy Resources (OTC: VEGYF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06. The stock was down 22.81% on the session.
  • Go Metals (OTC: GOCOF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 74.29% for the day.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock drifted down 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.
  • Halitron (OTC: HAON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Progressive Green (OTC: PGSC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04. The stock was down 15.4% on the session.
  • Blue River Resources (OTC: BRVRF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.0031 and moving down 71.82%.
  • International Cobalt (OTC: COBAF) shares were down 80.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.0027.
  • Delrey Metals (OTC: DLRYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday, moving down 13.64%.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell to $2.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.68%.
  • One Horizon Group (OTC: OHGI) stock drifted down 78.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.01.
  • SGD Holdings (OTC: SGDH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock traded down 5.18%.
  • Videolocity International (OTC: VCTY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 99.5%.
  • Metalink (OTC: MTLK) stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 33.33%.
  • SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 99.0%.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday, moving down 99.0%.
  • Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) shares were down 99.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • DNA Print Genomics (OTC: DNAG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 99.0%.
  • Befut Global (OTC: BFTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.01. Shares traded down 79.59%.
  • Orchids Paper Products (OTC: TISUQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday. The stock was down 40.1% for the day.
  • BoxScore Brands (OTC: BOXS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Monday morning, moving down 15.9%.
  • Capital Financial Global (OTC: CFGX) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.00005.
  • Cardiff Lexington (OTC: CDIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0006. The stock traded down 14.29%.
  • United Rail (OTC: URAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.0045 on Monday. The stock was up 11.21% for the day.

 

