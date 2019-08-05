Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
This morning 89 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV).
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 6.41% down thereafter.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.0003. Shares traded flat%.
- SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) shares hit a yearly high of $13.77. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares hit a yearly high of $62.86. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.51 on Monday morning, moving up 5.22%.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.95 on Monday, moving up 2.26%.
- CP All (OTC: CPPCY) shares were up 17.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.01.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.91%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.22.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.05 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares hit $90.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%.
- Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.50 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.20. The stock traded up 3.11% on the session.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit $117.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares broke to $47.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.06%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares hit $121.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.76 on Monday, moving up 3.51%.
- Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares were up 3.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 for a change of up 3.86%.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares hit a yearly high of $4.71. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session.
- Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.66%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were down 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $411.37.
- Axfood (OTC: AXFOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Monday, moving up 16.17%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares were up 8.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.84.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.24 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.15%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.49.
- Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.26 with a daily change of up 7.75%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $14.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.36 Monday. The stock was up 6.42% for the day.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.97. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.62. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares were up 1.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares were up 4.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 4.73%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.50. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.94. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 116.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.49.
- Semafo (OTC: SEMFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.24. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.79 with a daily change of up 6.97%.
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
- Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares were up 4.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 for a change of up 4.95%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.54. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Sandstorm Gold (AMEX: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.85 with a daily change of up 10.47%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.42 Monday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Monday, moving up 7.62%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares broke to $17.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.24%.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.96 Monday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.33 on Monday, moving up 4.42%.
- Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.54. The stock traded up 11.28% on the session.
- SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares broke to $5.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.65%.
- Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares were up 7.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 for a change of up 7.22%.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares hit $13.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 3.44%.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session.
- Notox Technologies (OTC: NTOX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.00 with a daily change of up 6.67%.
- Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.29.
- Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) shares were up 4.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.48.
- Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares were up 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.38.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares hit $8.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.91%.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.46. The stock was up 6.56% for the day.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares broke to $4.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.17%.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.54. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
- Colabor Group (OTC: COLFF) shares broke to $0.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.47%.
- Integra Resources (OTC: IRRZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.23%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0036 this morning. The stock was up 9.37% on the session.
- Treasury Metals (OTC: TSRMF) shares were up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 6.91%.
- Nephros (OTC: NEPHD) shares hit $6.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.
- Fiore Gold (OTC: FIOGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.46 with a daily change of down 1.2%.
- Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares hit $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
- Versus Systems (OTC: VRSSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.29 with a daily change of flat%.
- Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC: ZDEC) shares were up 1.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04.
- Barksdale Capital (OTC: BRKCF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.57 this morning. The stock was up 18.55% on the session.
- Brixton Metals (OTC: BBBXF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
- Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.09. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Engagement Labs (OTC: ELBSF) shares were up 201.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.20 for a change of up 201.11%.
- Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Monday morning, moving up 27.14%.
- Canarc Resources (OTC: CRCUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.0%.
- Viscount Mining (OTC: VLMGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Monday morning, moving up 19.5%.
- Ackroo (OTC: AKRFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.11. The stock was up 14.11% for the day.
- Torotel (OTC: TTLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.23 on Monday morning, moving flat%.
- Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.14 Monday. The stock was up 16.38% for the day.
- Onsite Energy (OTC: ONSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 66.67%.
- Affinity Metals (OTC: ARIZF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 85.19% on the session.
- Advanced Techno Grp (OTC: AVGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.0%.
- ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Monday morning, moving up 18.62%.
