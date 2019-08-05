Market Overview

Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 12:40pm   Comments
This morning 89 companies reached new 52-week highs.
 

Points of Interest:

  • PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV).
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 6.41% down thereafter.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
 

  • PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.0003. Shares traded flat%.
  • SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) shares hit a yearly high of $13.77. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares hit a yearly high of $62.86. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.51 on Monday morning, moving up 5.22%.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.95 on Monday, moving up 2.26%.
  • CP All (OTC: CPPCY) shares were up 17.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.01.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.91%.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.22.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.05 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares hit $90.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%.
  • Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.50 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.20. The stock traded up 3.11% on the session.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit $117.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares broke to $47.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.06%.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares hit $121.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.76 on Monday, moving up 3.51%.
  • Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares were up 3.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 for a change of up 3.86%.
  • Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares hit a yearly high of $4.71. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session.
  • Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.66%.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were down 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $411.37.
  • Axfood (OTC: AXFOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Monday, moving up 16.17%.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares were up 8.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.84.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.24 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.15%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.49.
  • Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.
  • Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.26 with a daily change of up 7.75%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $14.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.36 Monday. The stock was up 6.42% for the day.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.97. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.62. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares were up 1.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.
  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares were up 4.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 4.73%.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.50. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.94. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 116.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.49.
  • Semafo (OTC: SEMFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.24. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.79 with a daily change of up 6.97%.
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares were up 4.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 for a change of up 4.95%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.54. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Sandstorm Gold (AMEX: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.85 with a daily change of up 10.47%.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.42 Monday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Monday, moving up 7.62%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares broke to $17.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.24%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.96 Monday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.33 on Monday, moving up 4.42%.
  • Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.54. The stock traded up 11.28% on the session.
  • SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares broke to $5.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.65%.
  • Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares were up 7.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 for a change of up 7.22%.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares hit $13.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 3.44%.
  • Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session.
  • Notox Technologies (OTC: NTOX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.00 with a daily change of up 6.67%.
  • Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.29.
  • Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) shares were up 4.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.48.
  • Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares were up 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.38.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares hit $8.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.91%.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.46. The stock was up 6.56% for the day.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares broke to $4.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.17%.
  • Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.54. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
  • Colabor Group (OTC: COLFF) shares broke to $0.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.47%.
  • Integra Resources (OTC: IRRZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.23%.
  • Auri (OTC: AURI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0036 this morning. The stock was up 9.37% on the session.
  • Treasury Metals (OTC: TSRMF) shares were up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 6.91%.
  • Nephros (OTC: NEPHD) shares hit $6.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.
  • Fiore Gold (OTC: FIOGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.46 with a daily change of down 1.2%.
  • Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares hit $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
  • Versus Systems (OTC: VRSSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.29 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC: ZDEC) shares were up 1.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04.
  • Barksdale Capital (OTC: BRKCF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.57 this morning. The stock was up 18.55% on the session.
  • Brixton Metals (OTC: BBBXF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
  • Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.09. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Engagement Labs (OTC: ELBSF) shares were up 201.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.20 for a change of up 201.11%.
  • Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Monday morning, moving up 27.14%.
  • Canarc Resources (OTC: CRCUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.0%.
  • Viscount Mining (OTC: VLMGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Monday morning, moving up 19.5%.
  • Ackroo (OTC: AKRFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.11. The stock was up 14.11% for the day.
  • Torotel (OTC: TTLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.23 on Monday morning, moving flat%.
  • Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.14 Monday. The stock was up 16.38% for the day.
  • Onsite Energy (OTC: ONSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 66.67%.
  • Affinity Metals (OTC: ARIZF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 85.19% on the session.
  • Advanced Techno Grp (OTC: AVGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.0%.
  • ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Monday morning, moving up 18.62%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

