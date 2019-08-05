A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 5, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 112.6% to $65.90 after the company’s AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study.
- Cars.Com (NYSE: CARS) shares were down 35.8% to $11.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- GlycoMimetics (NYSE: GLYC) shares were down 61.3% to $3.52. The company reported its Phase 3 R.ES.E.T clinical trial reevaluating sickle cell did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares were up 8.6% to $86.7. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and reaffirmed EPS guidance.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares were up 2.4% to 22 cents after the company received FDA approval to initiate its follow-on pilot study for punctuating epitheliopathies.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares were down 4.6% to $6.97.
- Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 6.9% to $2.55
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares were down 0.5% to $10.63. The company reported a breakthrough therapy designated for tepixumlab for the prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares were down 9.3% to $18.10 after company reported lower-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 3.6% to $2.89.
