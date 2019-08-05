Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Offer Free Unlimited Supercharging

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Offer Free Unlimited Supercharging

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) confirmed over the weekend it will once again offer new car owners access to unlimited supercharging for no extra cost.

Tesla had put an end to its free unlimited supercharging for car owners at the start of 2017. On Saturday, the company said all new Model S and Model X orders will come with free unlimited supercharging. There is no indication at this time if the offer is time limited or comes with any other stipulations. It's unclear if the offer will be extended to users who buy the lower-priced Model 3 sedan.

Tesla has not publicly commented on the rationale behind its new charging offer and the timing of the announcement follows a disappointing earnings report in late July. Tesla's second-quarter report was described by one analyst as a "disaster" as it had to cut prices to sell more cars.

Tesla lost $408 million in the most recent quarter and investors will likely be looking for any signs that the latest promotion can speed up the losses or entice more consumers to buy cars.

Tesla's stock traded lower by 2% Monday morning to $229.25 per share.

Related Links:

This Clean Energy ETF Is Cleaning Up

Tesla's Chart Looks Horrible

Posted-In: electric car Elon Musk Model 3 Model S Model XNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More
This Clean Energy ETF Is Cleaning Up
Today's Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019
Weekly Top 10: Some Big Bearish Bets In The Options Market
Dan Nathan Gives An Update On His Tesla Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ON Semiconductor Reports Q2 Earnings Miss