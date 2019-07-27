Market Overview

Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2019 3:08pm   Comments
Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous

Gabe Hoffman of Accipiter Capital Management spoke on CNBC's "Closing Bell" about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The analyst said the automaker's second-quarter report confirmed his bearish view on the stock and termed it a "diaster." 

The company had to cut prices to sell more cars, which led to lower margins, Hoffman said.

Margins were a disaster in the second quarter, and the company lost more money than investors expected, he said. 

The analyst said the Model 3 is a poor quality vehicle near the bottom of Consumer Reports rankings — and has a design flaw that causes it to catch 15 pound of dust and dirt in the undercarriage. 

While there is demand for Tesla's cars, it's at a price point at which Tesla loses money, Hoffman said. The analyst added that he's also concerned about the recent departures of executive directors.

Munster: I'm Still A Believer 

Gene Munster of Loup Ventures said six months ago on CNBC that 2019 is would be a transitional year and said he's unsurprised by the ups and downs.

As long as Elon Musk is at the reins and the company continues to grow its vehicles, Munster said he will continue to be a believer in the company's story, speaking on CNBC Friday. 

Investors should take lower margins in the context of how much cash the company has on hand, the analyst-turned-venture capitalist said. 

Tesla Inc has $5 billion in cash, and if it comes below its 10-15% targets over the next six quarters, it is going to have enough cash for two years, Munster.

"The future is electrification," he said. 

Price Action

Tesla shares were down 0.34% at $228.04 at the close Friday. 

Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss

'Concerning Trend': Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla's Q2 Earnings

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: Accipiter Capital Management Closing Bell CNBC Gabe Hoffman Gene MunsterAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

