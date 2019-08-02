9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) stock moved upwards by 15.7% today to $27.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $945.8 M.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) shares rose 7.7% today to $2.10. The market cap stands at $89.7 M.
- Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares increased by 5.0% today to $25.60. The market cap stands at $10.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares increased by 2.1% today to $0.47. The market cap stands at $8.3 M.
Losers
- Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) shares plummeted 16.1% today to $25.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.3 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock decreased by 4.9% today to $13.14. The market cap stands at $652.7 M. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares decreased by 2.4% today to $5.73. The market cap stands at $864.9 M.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock fell 1.3% today to $9.89. The market cap stands at $13.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
