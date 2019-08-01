Market Overview

Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 11:09am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 189 companies achieved new lows for the year.
 

Interesting Highlights:

  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was RightSmile (OTC: RIGH).
  • Marijuana Co of America (OTC: MCOA) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 390.49% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

 

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:
 

  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.13. The stock traded down 2.61%.
  • Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY) shares moved down 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.04, drifting down 0.45%.
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares fell to $63.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Enbridge (OTC: EBBGF) shares hit a yearly low of $20.37. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.64. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.05 this morning. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock traded down 6.39%.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.56. Shares traded down 0.46%.
  • CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUY) stock hit $9.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.4%.
  • Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $78.60. The stock was down 20.21% on the session.
  • Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares set a new yearly low of $153.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock drifted down 0.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $46.60.
  • Renault (OTC: RNSDF) stock hit $56.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.26%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.67. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock hit $7.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $222.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 22.94%.
  • Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.31%.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares were down 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.37.
  • Apache (NYSE: APA) shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.92, drifting down 1.19%.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) stock hit a yearly low of $38.81. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.98. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock hit $37.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • JFE Holdings (OTC: JFEEF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.69%.
  • Land Securities Group (OTC: LDSCY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.42. Shares traded down 1.45%.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.40. Shares traded down 11.63%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock hit $34.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
  • Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.55.
  • Fresnillo (OTC: FNLPF) shares moved down 5.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.08, drifting down 5.01%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.68%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.98%.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.85. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock hit $3.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.12%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.27. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Sainsbury (J) (OTC: JSAIY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.51. The stock traded down 2.36%.
  • SSAB (OTC: SSAAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was down 14.55% on the session.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.44. Shares traded down 1.55%.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) shares fell to $4.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.13%.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.77 this morning. The stock was down 7.97% on the session.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.02. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares fell to $16.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares were down 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.87.
  • Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 16.64%.
  • Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) stock hit $11.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.1%.
  • Bic (OTC: BICEY) shares fell to $67.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.22%.
  • Bic (OTC: BICEF) shares hit a yearly low of $33.73. The stock was down 12.68% on the session.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares hit a yearly low of $38.79. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
  • SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTC: SNCAF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.18 and moving down 5.82%.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock hit a yearly low of $14.73. The stock was down 17.8% for the day.
  • AU Optronics (NYSE: AUO) stock hit $2.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.02%.
  • Grafton Group (OTC: GROUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00. The stock traded down 12.62%.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares fell to $33.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares hit a yearly low of $62.51. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock hit $16.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares moved up 2.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.51, drifting up 2.32%.
  • MetsÃ¤ Board (OTC: MTSAF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.60 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.26. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit $13.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 33.8%.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.99 and moving up 0.47%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares were down 7.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.08 and moving up 0.48%.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • IGG (OTC: IGGGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Outokumpu (OTC: OUTKY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 8.67% on the session.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares were down 8.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock traded down 4.16%.
  • Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) stock drifted down 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18.
  • Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock was down 19.4% on the session.
  • Hutchison (OTC: HTCTF) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.14%.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.09. Shares traded down 3.56%.
  • SRC Energy (AMEX: SRCI) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.
  • Motus Hldgs (OTC: MOTUY) stock drifted down 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.86.
  • Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.93.
  • Irish Continental Group (OTC: IRCUF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 13.67% on the session.
  • Advanced Metallurgical Gr (OTC: AMVMF) shares hit a yearly low of $24.15. The stock was down 16.16% on the session.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock hit $17.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%.
  • Jse (OTC: JSEJF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.
  • Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.57. Shares traded down 2.25%.
  • Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.30.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock hit $7.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.08%.
  • Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.76%.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.34%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.17. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.94. The stock traded down 3.53%.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares moved down 3.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.42, drifting down 3.78%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.27. Shares traded down 2.33%.
  • Weidai (NYSE: WEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock drifted down 13.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) stock hit a yearly low of $16.13. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Autoneum Holding (OTC: ATNNF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.91. Shares traded down 2.82%.
  • Halfords Group (OTC: HLFDY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.57. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.64. The stock traded down 12.09%.
  • Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) shares were down 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.07.
  • Burke & Herbert Bank (OTC: BHRB) stock drifted down 0.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2,400.01.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.4%.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.90 and moving down 20.21%.
  • 111 (NASDAQ: YI) shares fell to $3.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 6.83% for the day.
  • Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) shares set a new yearly low of $9.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares fell to $4.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock hit $14.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.46%.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 4.84%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares moved down 10.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.11, drifting down 10.25%.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares moved down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.01, drifting down 0.58%.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares fell to $6.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.14%.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares fell to $1.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.68 and moving up 390.49%.
  • Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.40 and moving down 0.04%.
  • CBB Bancorp (OTC: CBBI) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
  • Comvita (OTC: CVNZF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.95 this morning. The stock was down 11.76% on the session.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.08.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.73 and moving up 0.67%.
  • Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded up 1.85%.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 18.26% on the session.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.24. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Wayland Group (OTC: MRRCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.
  • Covalon Technologies (OTC: CVALF) stock hit $2.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.11%.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) shares fell to $8.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.
  • TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Thursday, moving down 2.55%.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) shares moved down 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 1.9%.
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Serabi Gold (OTC: SRBIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • National Holdings (NASDAQ: NHLD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.32%.
  • LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell to $1.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.5%.
  • Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
  • Pushfor Investments (OTC: PUSOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.25. Shares traded down 4.4%.
  • Plateau Energy Metals (OTC: PLUUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock traded down 38.42%.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares moved down 17.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.21, drifting down 17.51%.
  • CVF Technologies (OTC: CNVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Thursday, moving down 90.0%.
  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Capstone Technologies Gr (OTC: CATG) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell to $0.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.
  • MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares moved down 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13, drifting down 0.78%.
  • ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% on the session.
  • Mineworx Technologies (OTC: MWXRF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.06 and moving down 15.63%.
  • General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.7%.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.42%.
  • Zoom Telephonics (OTC: ZMTP) shares fell to $0.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Marijuana Co of America (OTC: MCOA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock was down 22.22% on the session.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock traded down 4.23%.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares set a new yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 1.73%.
  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 27.01% on the session.
  • CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock was up 5.77% on the session.
  • Vendetta Mining (OTC: VDTAF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.06 and moving up 0.37%.
  • American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.73%.
  • Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.03. Shares traded down 32.35%.
  • MAX Resource (OTC: MXROF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock was down 12.4% on the session.
  • Snipp Interactive (OTC: SNIPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.02 and moving down 25.45%.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares moved up 3.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.08, drifting up 3.45%.
  • RepliCel Life Sciences (OTC: REPCF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.78%.
  • Virginia Energy Resources (OTC: VEGYF) stock hit $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.14%.
  • Arctic Star Exploration (OTC: ASDZF) stock drifted down 27.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.02.
  • Christopher & Banks (OTC: CBKC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • New Age Metals (OTC: NMTLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.91%.
  • Avrupa Minerals (OTC: AVPMF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.09%.
  • Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 19.44% on the session.
  • Crown Mining (OTC: CWMZF) shares moved down 22.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.05, drifting down 22.67%.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 15.97%.
  • Media Pal Holdings (OTC: MPHD) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.0017.
  • MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0045. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • OriginClear (OTC: OCLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Thursday, moving down 33.33%.
  • International Spirits (OTC: ISBG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • Tiger Reef (OTC: TGRR) shares were down 11.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.0007.
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.000001. Shares traded down 99.0%.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

