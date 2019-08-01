26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares increased by 21.2% today to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.7 M.
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares surged 17.6% today to $8.95. The market cap stands at $394.0 M.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares increased by 16.8% today to $13.65. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.2% today to $57.38. The market cap stands at $2.9 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares moved upwards by 9.6% today to $0.40. The market cap stands at $8.6 M.
- Kemet, Inc. (NYSE: KEM) stock moved upwards by 7.9% today to $21.70. The market cap stands at $1.1 B.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares moved upwards by 7.4% today to $1.30. The market cap stands at $3.3 M.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) stock moved upwards by 6.2% today to $124.80. The market cap stands at $7.3 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 4.9% today to $333.53. The market cap stands at $35.7 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $350.00.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares surged 4.8% today to $8.50. The market cap stands at $369.5 M.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares surged 4.0% today to $56.02. The market cap stands at $15.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) stock rose 3.6% today to $37.50. The market cap stands at $787.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock surged 3.0% today to $8.97. The market cap stands at $28.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy.
- Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG) shares moved upwards by 3.0% today to $4.53. The market cap stands at $61.0 M.
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock rose 2.7% today to $20.20. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
- Cognizant Tech Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock moved upwards by 2.5% today to $66.75. The market cap stands at $37.0 B. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Hold.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock increased by 2.3% today to $1.75. The market cap stands at $66.4 M.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 2.0% today to $6.51. The market cap stands at $5.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.70.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 2.0% today to $227.18. The market cap stands at $95.1 B. According to the most recent rating by ABN Amro, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) stock plummeted 30.5% today to $21.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.2 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares decreased by 17.6% today to $3.46. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock plummeted 6.8% today to $0.62. The market cap stands at $27.2 M.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock fell 6.0% today to $68.78. The market cap stands at $88.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock plummeted 4.1% today to $0.38. The market cap stands at $5.6 M.
- Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares declined 3.8% today to $2.52. The market cap stands at $27.7 M.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares decreased by 2.4% today to $0.88. The market cap stands at $38.7 M.
