Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares increased by 21.2% today to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.7 M.
  • Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares surged 17.6% today to $8.95. The market cap stands at $394.0 M.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares increased by 16.8% today to $13.65. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.2% today to $57.38. The market cap stands at $2.9 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares moved upwards by 9.6% today to $0.40. The market cap stands at $8.6 M.
  • Kemet, Inc. (NYSE: KEM) stock moved upwards by 7.9% today to $21.70. The market cap stands at $1.1 B.
  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares moved upwards by 7.4% today to $1.30. The market cap stands at $3.3 M.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) stock moved upwards by 6.2% today to $124.80. The market cap stands at $7.3 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
  • Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 4.9% today to $333.53. The market cap stands at $35.7 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $350.00.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares surged 4.8% today to $8.50. The market cap stands at $369.5 M.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares surged 4.0% today to $56.02. The market cap stands at $15.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) stock rose 3.6% today to $37.50. The market cap stands at $787.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock surged 3.0% today to $8.97. The market cap stands at $28.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG) shares moved upwards by 3.0% today to $4.53. The market cap stands at $61.0 M.
  • Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock rose 2.7% today to $20.20. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock moved upwards by 2.5% today to $66.75. The market cap stands at $37.0 B. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock increased by 2.3% today to $1.75. The market cap stands at $66.4 M.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 2.0% today to $6.51. The market cap stands at $5.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.70.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 2.0% today to $227.18. The market cap stands at $95.1 B. According to the most recent rating by ABN Amro, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) stock plummeted 30.5% today to $21.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.2 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares decreased by 17.6% today to $3.46. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock plummeted 6.8% today to $0.62. The market cap stands at $27.2 M.
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock fell 6.0% today to $68.78. The market cap stands at $88.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock plummeted 4.1% today to $0.38. The market cap stands at $5.6 M.
  • Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares declined 3.8% today to $2.52. The market cap stands at $27.7 M.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares decreased by 2.4% today to $0.88. The market cap stands at $38.7 M.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML + AYX)

41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

IZEA Worldwide Spikes Higher On New Customer Contract News