Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares surged 12.3% today to $6.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 5.2% today to $0.46. The market cap stands at $35.3 M.
  • Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE: CRR) stock rose 3.9% today to $1.34. The market cap stands at $37.6 M.
  • Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: MPC) stock rose 2.0% today to $57.60. The market cap stands at $37.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-05-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.

 

Losers

  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock plummeted 25.1% today to $13.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares fell 16.0% today to $81.95. The market cap stands at $19.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $136.00.
  • Basic Energy Servs, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares plummeted 8.4% today to $1.64. The market cap stands at $47.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) stock decreased by 7.6% today to $0.84. The market cap stands at $142.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock decreased by 5.9% today to $23.55. The market cap stands at $14.9 B.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares declined 5.2% today to $0.20. The market cap stands at $16.3 M.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock decreased by 2.2% today to $1.11. The market cap stands at $521.1 M.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAS + CRR)

16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning
Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMTD International IPO: What You Need To Know