71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares jumped 28.3% to $27.78 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) climbed 23.7% to $10.66 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) gained 20.4% to $10.63 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) jumped 19.6% to $19.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares climbed 18.9% to $12.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and Q2 EPS higher from last year.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) climbed 16% to $2.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 15.6% to $12.19.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 15.3% to $5.21 amid News 5 Cleveland report.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) gained 13.3% to $62.74 following Q2 results.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged 13.2% to $139.48 after reporting Q2 results.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares jumped 12.3% to $8.14 following Q2 results.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares rose 11.2% to $6.56.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares gained 11% to $8.17 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 10.6% to $78.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) shares gained 10.2% to $30.73 after the company posted Q3 results.
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) surged 10% to $60.30 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) shares climbed 9.7% to $31.69 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) jumped 9.4% to $3.14.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares gained 9.1% to $108.02.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 8.7% to $112.30 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 8.1% to $13.82.
  • NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) rose 7.8% to $64.70 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) rose 7.6% to $95.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 7.4% to $11.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 6.8% to $244.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) gained 6.5% to $108.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) rose 6.3% to $81.42 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 forecast.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 5.6% to $2.27 after confirming an exploration into strategic alternatives.
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) gained 5.6% to $211.20 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales higher from last year.
  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 5.6% to $47.28 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 5.2% to $46.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) gained 5.1% to $85.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) gained 4.7% to $4.5950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) rose 4.8% to $34.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.7% to $218.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4.6% to $13.56 following Q2 results.
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) gained 3.5% to $294.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 3.3% to $19.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Losers

  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) tumbled 56.8% to $15.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares dipped 53.6% to $0.6680 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 sales outlook.
  • Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) tumbled 44.8% to $1.6611 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 forecast.
  • Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 41.1% to $0.7426. Sigma Labs priced 2.875 million share common stock offering at $0.80 per share.
  • MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares declined 26.3% to $49.51 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) fell 15% to $3.6550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and sales lower from last year.
  • Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) dropped 14.8% to $0.1635 after the company announced that the Nasdaq delisting is proceeding and the stock is expected to start trading on the OTC markets.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 14.2% to $3.74 following Q2 results.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dropped 13.6% to $4.02.
  • Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) dipped 13.4% to $26.41 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) fell 13.3% to $26.30 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 outlook.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) dropped 12.3% to $112.76.
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) shares declined 12.3% to $49.34 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY19 earnings forecast.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dropped 12.1% to $14.66.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) fell 12% to $0.8049 on profit taking following an over 50% rise yesterday amid news the EPA withdrew a proposed determination related to the company.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) dropped 11.9% to $5.91 following Q2 results.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dipped 11.4% to $2.57.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 10.5% to $2.4601 after dropping 11.29% on Tuesday.
  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) dropped 10.3% to $17.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares declined 10.1% to $35.92.
  • National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) dropped 10.1% to $40.59 following Q2 earnings.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 8.8% to $14.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 8.5% to $52.08 after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 8.4% to $31.01 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) fell 8.1% to $24.31 following Q1 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded 8x8 from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $17.5 to $18.5.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares declined 7.8% to $6.29 after reporting a 7 million share common stock offering.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) dropped 7.7% to $85.98 after investors were disappointed by inline Q2 EPS and inline Q3 and FY19 guidance.
  • iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) tumbled 7.3% to $1.02 after Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform,
  • Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) fell 6.5% to $4.73. Alphatec priced 10.9 million share common stock offering at $4.60 per share.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 6.4% to $2.7065 after gaining 15.60% on Tuesday.
  • Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) fell 5.2% to $141.11 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) fell 4% to $61.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 4% to $85.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.

Today's Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead