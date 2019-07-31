A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in a Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 4.2% to $217.62 following a better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales report. The company issued Q4 sales guidance high above analyst estimates.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 8.3% to $31.05 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 5.5% to $205.09. The stock rebounded after the stock dropped more than 6% Tuesday.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are up 32.1% to $28.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 7.9% to $1.27.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are up 11.7% to $5.05. The company rose after New 5 Cleveland reported Vice President Mike Pence gave a positive update on the progress in Lordstown, Ohio.
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares were down 66% to $12.33 on news the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company issued guidance at the lower end of analyst estimates. The stock was downgraded by multiple firms.
- General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares were down 0.71% to $10.45. The company reported Q2 earnings.
- SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) shares were down 11.6% to 18 cents.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares were down 38.2% to 78 cents after the company reported a 2.875 million share common stock offering at 80 cents per share.
Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.