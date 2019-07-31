10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock moved upwards by 6.6% today to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $18.0 M.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock surged 5.2% today to $4.61. The market cap stands at $6.1 B. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Baker Hughes, Inc. (NYSE: BHGE) shares moved upwards by 4.5% today to $25.61. The market cap stands at $25.4 B.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares rose 2.3% today to $2.25. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Enterprise Prods Partners, Inc. (NYSE: EPD) stock rose 1.7% today to $29.90. The market cap stands at $64.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares increased by 1.2% today to $2.18. The market cap stands at $535.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-10, the current rating is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock rose 1.0% today to $25.32. The market cap stands at $14.5 B.
Losers
- Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) shares declined 18.3% today to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $37.8 M.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 6.5% today to $0.43. The market cap stands at $37.5 M.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares plummeted 0.7% today to $52.77. The market cap stands at $136.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-05-07, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.