28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Unisys, Inc. (NYSE: UIS) shares surged 15.9% to $12.20 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $545.1 M.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock rose 15.8% to $25.08. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: MX) shares surged 13.2% to $12.00. The market cap stands at $362.4 M.
- Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock rose 9.8% to $17.89. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
- NCR, Inc. (NYSE: NCR) shares rose 7.7% to $34.95. The market cap stands at $3.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $31.00.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares rose 5.9% to $242.00. The market cap stands at $13.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $233.00.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $11.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose 4.4% to $218.05. The market cap stands at $960.6 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $235.00.
- Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares increased by 4.4% to $92.46. The market cap stands at $26.2 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $26.55. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $5.74. The market cap stands at $463.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 2.5% to $6.15. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
- Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $29.10. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 2.0% to $89.55. The market cap stands at $15.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $80.00.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares increased by 2.0% to $85.68. The market cap stands at $13.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock fell 25.9% to $27.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock declined 16.7% to $1.05. The market cap stands at $13.7 M.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock decreased by 14.6% to $13.75. The market cap stands at $3.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) shares fell 10.2% to $27.25. The market cap stands at $2.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock plummeted 6.3% to $83.46. The market cap stands at $4.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on 2019-05-15, the current rating is at Positive, with a price target of $123.00.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock fell 5.9% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $1.9 B.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock fell 4.8% to $1.58. The market cap stands at $64.5 M.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock plummeted 4.1% to $80.85. The market cap stands at $12.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) stock decreased by 4.1% to $61.50. The market cap stands at $17.4 B.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares decreased by 4.0% to $32.51. The market cap stands at $36.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) stock decreased by 2.6% to $90.80. The market cap stands at $10.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock declined 2.5% to $0.38. The market cap stands at $9.1 M.
- Silicon Motion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIMO) stock plummeted 2.1% to $39.99. The market cap stands at $1.4 B.
