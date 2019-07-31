Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 5:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Unisys, Inc. (NYSE: UIS) shares surged 15.9% to $12.20 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $545.1 M.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock rose 15.8% to $25.08. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: MX) shares surged 13.2% to $12.00. The market cap stands at $362.4 M.
  • Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock rose 9.8% to $17.89. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
  • NCR, Inc. (NYSE: NCR) shares rose 7.7% to $34.95. The market cap stands at $3.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $31.00.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares rose 5.9% to $242.00. The market cap stands at $13.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $233.00.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $11.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose 4.4% to $218.05. The market cap stands at $960.6 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $235.00.
  • Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares increased by 4.4% to $92.46. The market cap stands at $26.2 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $26.55. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $5.74. The market cap stands at $463.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 2.5% to $6.15. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $29.10. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 2.0% to $89.55. The market cap stands at $15.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $80.00.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares increased by 2.0% to $85.68. The market cap stands at $13.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock fell 25.9% to $27.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock declined 16.7% to $1.05. The market cap stands at $13.7 M.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock decreased by 14.6% to $13.75. The market cap stands at $3.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) shares fell 10.2% to $27.25. The market cap stands at $2.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock plummeted 6.3% to $83.46. The market cap stands at $4.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on 2019-05-15, the current rating is at Positive, with a price target of $123.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock fell 5.9% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $1.9 B.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock fell 4.8% to $1.58. The market cap stands at $64.5 M.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock plummeted 4.1% to $80.85. The market cap stands at $12.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) stock decreased by 4.1% to $61.50. The market cap stands at $17.4 B.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares decreased by 4.0% to $32.51. The market cap stands at $36.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) stock decreased by 2.6% to $90.80. The market cap stands at $10.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
  • Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock declined 2.5% to $0.38. The market cap stands at $9.1 M.
  • Silicon Motion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIMO) stock plummeted 2.1% to $39.99. The market cap stands at $1.4 B.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AKAM)

12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Apple Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat; iPhone, China Sales Down From Last Year
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019
James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple's Q3 Print
Trump To China: Ink A Deal Now Or Wait Years For 'Much Tougher' Agreement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019