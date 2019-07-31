6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ameren, Inc. (NYSE: AEE) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $76.84 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $18.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTR) shares increased by 0.4% to $42.00. The market cap stands at $9.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.
Losers
- AES, Inc. (NYSE: AES) shares decreased by 0.9% to $16.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $11.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) shares declined 0.8% to $13.88. The market cap stands at $9.6 B.
- Atlantic Power, Inc. (NYSE: AT) shares declined 0.8% to $2.37. The market cap stands at $259.9 M.
- Edison Intl, Inc. (NYSE: EIX) stock fell 0.5% to $69.95. The market cap stands at $22.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.