Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 12:39pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) shares surged 21.7% to $22.00 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) climbed 18.1% to $7.31 after reporting Q2 results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares gained 17.6% to $4.67 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) climbed 17.2% to $2.93 following a pre-clinical data readout from the medical technology company. Valeritas, which makes the V-Go – Wearable Insulin Delivery Device using its proprietary h-Patch technology, announced positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study of cannabidiol subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered using its proprietary h-Patch wearable drug delivery device.
  • Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) gained 15.6% to $78.71 following upbeat Q2 sales.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 15.3% to $78.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) jumped 15% to $145.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 15% to $217.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
  • On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 14.3% to $3.4749. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from Neutral to Buy.
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 13.5% to $47.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) rose 13.4% to $183.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares climbed 12.8% to $184.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) rose 12.4% to $40.20. OneMain posted upbeat Q2 EPS and declared a $2 per share special dividend.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) surged 12.4% to $9.19 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) rose 12.3% to $5.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 11.6% to $2.3879 after the company reported a $64 million capital financing investment by perceptive advisors and OrbiMed.
  • Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) shares jumped 11.4% to $91.60 after the company announced plans to acquire Hu-Friedy.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 10.5% to $96.11 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) climbed 10.4% to $9.94.
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 10% to $11.51 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) surged 9.8% to $2.79 after the company reported Q2 EPS is up from last year and issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 9.3% to $13.62.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) gained 8.8% to $29.64 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares rose 8.5% to $11.17 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 7% to $74.20 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 6.4% to $45.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 6.1% to $5.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 40% to $6.05 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) dropped 23.6% to $33.99 after reporting preliminary results for its second quarter. Granite reported preliminary Q2 EPS of $(2.10)-$(2.05) and sales of $785 million to $790 million.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) fell 18.7% to $138.77 following weak FY19 forecast.
  • SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 16.2% to $50 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares tumbled 14.8% to $47.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 14.1% to $71.20 after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) fell 13% to $19.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 12.5% to $13.04 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 organic net sales guidance.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 11.9% to $24.18 after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares declined 10.7% to $96.00 following Q2 results.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 10.5% to $6.11. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) dropped 10% to $45.39 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) fell 9.8% to $58.98 after reporting Q2 results.
  • P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) dropped 9.8% to $15.35 following Q2 results.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 9.5% to $2.9416 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed with IND opening study of CRV431 for NASH.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) dropped 9.3% to $132.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 9.1% to $2.0450.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 9% to $72.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) fell 8.4% to $54.32 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) fell 7.9% to $87.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dropped 7.7% to $2.88.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) dropped 7.6% to $88.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) fell 7.6% to $31.50 following Q2 results.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.9% to $90.25 after announcing data security incident. The company said event affected about 100 million people in U.S. and 6 million in Canada.
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 6.5% to $12.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 6.5% to $35.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 6.2% to $6.02.
  • SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.4% to $0.90 after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) dropped 4.7% to $13.00 after the $13 support level was breached on higher-than-average volume.
  • Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) fell 4.3% to $8.56. Capstead Mortgage priced 9 million share common stock offering at $8.60 per share.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) shares fell 4.2% to $31.77 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 guidance.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMKR + AKS)

A Preview Of AK Steel's Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Penske Automotive Group Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss