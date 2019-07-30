Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares increased by 5.0% today to $0.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.9 M.
  • CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) stock surged 4.2% today to $6.46. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares rose 2.2% today to $2.36. The market cap stands at $253.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock moved upwards by 1.7% today to $39.76. The market cap stands at $132.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 37.3% today to $6.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 9.2% today to $3.45. The market cap stands at $381.0 M.
  • Genesis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GEL) stock decreased by 7.6% today to $21.70. The market cap stands at $2.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares plummeted 3.3% today to $2.04. The market cap stands at $762.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • ConocoPhillips, Inc. (NYSE: COP) stock plummeted 2.1% today to $57.00. The market cap stands at $65.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 2.0% today to $17.72. The market cap stands at $60.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Outperform.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + CNX)

Preview: CNX Resources Q2 Earnings
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday
David Einhorn's Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games
Bunge, BP Form Joint Venture To Create A Bioenergy Company In Brazil
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019
Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger