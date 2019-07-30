10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares increased by 5.0% today to $0.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.9 M.
- CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) stock surged 4.2% today to $6.46. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares rose 2.2% today to $2.36. The market cap stands at $253.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock moved upwards by 1.7% today to $39.76. The market cap stands at $132.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 37.3% today to $6.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 9.2% today to $3.45. The market cap stands at $381.0 M.
- Genesis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GEL) stock decreased by 7.6% today to $21.70. The market cap stands at $2.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares plummeted 3.3% today to $2.04. The market cap stands at $762.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- ConocoPhillips, Inc. (NYSE: COP) stock plummeted 2.1% today to $57.00. The market cap stands at $65.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 2.0% today to $17.72. The market cap stands at $60.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Outperform.
