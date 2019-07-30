27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock surged 17.8% today to $1.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.1 M.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares increased by 11.0% today to $77.00. The market cap stands at $2.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 8.6% today to $0.41. The market cap stands at $10.2 M.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) stock rose 8.4% today to $136.71. The market cap stands at $10.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $175.00.
- Zebra Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares moved upwards by 8.2% today to $205.00. The market cap stands at $10.2 B.
- StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock moved upwards by 4.2% today to $36.00. The market cap stands at $10.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock rose 4.0% today to $1.30. The market cap stands at $3.5 M.
- Sony, Inc. (NYSE: SNE) shares surged 3.3% today to $56.50. The market cap stands at $67.2 B.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 3.0% today to $0.61. The market cap stands at $17.3 M.
- Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) stock moved upwards by 2.7% today to $4.50. The market cap stands at $133.2 M.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) shares rose 2.7% today to $85.50. The market cap stands at $12.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock moved upwards by 2.3% today to $0.31. The market cap stands at $15.2 M.
- Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares surged 2.3% today to $8.12. The market cap stands at $705.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
- Sequans Communications, Inc. (NYSE: SQNS) stock fell 21.7% today to $0.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $78.6 M.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares plummeted 16.6% today to $49.75. The market cap stands at $15.1 B. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares declined 6.6% today to $74.40. The market cap stands at $7.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $133.00.
- Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) shares declined 4.7% today to $32.50. The market cap stands at $26.7 B.
- Cognex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock declined 3.4% today to $40.84. The market cap stands at $7.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $36.00.
- Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 3.0% today to $134.00. The market cap stands at $20.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-06-24, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $160.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares decreased by 2.9% today to $18.54. The market cap stands at $17.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Overweight.
- PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock plummeted 2.5% today to $46.01. The market cap stands at $15.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
- Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) shares plummeted 2.5% today to $3.50. The market cap stands at $111.2 M.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares plummeted 2.4% today to $85.18. The market cap stands at $17.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $94.00.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares plummeted 2.1% today to $123.84. The market cap stands at $155.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 2.0% today to $17.15. The market cap stands at $24.1 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares fell 2.0% today to $129.98. The market cap stands at $15.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-21, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $152.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares decreased by 2.0% today to $8.81. The market cap stands at $29.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy.
