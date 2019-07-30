9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) stock moved upwards by 21.7% to $0.56 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $12.9 M.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) stock surged 4.2% to $0.50. The market cap stands at $14.0 M.
- Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $3.95. The market cap stands at $704.8 M.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock increased by 1.0% to $24.33. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
Losers
- Terex, Inc. (NYSE: TEX) stock declined 13.3% to $28.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at In-Line, with a price target of $31.00.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 12.7% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $4.8 M.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 4.3% to $0.38. The market cap stands at $12.5 M.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares declined 1.8% to $4.90. The market cap stands at $243.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock plummeted 1.6% to $103.01. The market cap stands at $41.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.
