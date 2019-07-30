Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 4:31am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) stock moved upwards by 21.7% to $0.56 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $12.9 M.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) stock surged 4.2% to $0.50. The market cap stands at $14.0 M.
  • Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $3.95. The market cap stands at $704.8 M.
  • Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock increased by 1.0% to $24.33. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

 

Losers

  • Terex, Inc. (NYSE: TEX) stock declined 13.3% to $28.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at In-Line, with a price target of $31.00.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 12.7% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $4.8 M.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 4.3% to $0.38. The market cap stands at $12.5 M.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares declined 1.8% to $4.90. The market cap stands at $243.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock plummeted 1.6% to $103.01. The market cap stands at $41.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FISV + JASN)

Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019
Sealed Air CFO Terminated For Cause Amid SEC Investigation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday