What The Truck?!? – Headhaul: The Birthplace Of Bottled Coke
July 30, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Kick off the week with the Headhaul edition of WTT?!? Emily Szink returns as a special guest co-host with Dooner to bring you headlines about Walmart's autonomous final mile delivery vans, a giant deal in the on-demand delivery space, the port report, SONAR's blockbuster new feature, JP talks mergers and acquisitions, market expert trivia and so much more.

Want to watch the show? Subscribe to FreightWaves YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter channels and tune in at 3:30PM ET on Monday's & Thursdays. Now bang your little cowbell to get through the week!

