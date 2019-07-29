Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Lexicon?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 10:00am
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) today had a large opening gap of -130.36%.

Why Is LXRX Moving?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after Sanofi terminated its Zynquista collaboration with the company.

