Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) today had a large opening gap of -130.36%.

Why Is LXRX Moving?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after Sanofi terminated its Zynquista collaboration with the company.

