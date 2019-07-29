11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 9.4% today to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.6 M.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock surged 7.3% today to $0.95. The market cap stands at $4.5 M.
- Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. (NYSE: BAH) stock rose 5.0% today to $72.75. The market cap stands at $9.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-03, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock surged 3.3% today to $14.49. The market cap stands at $662.6 M. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.2% today to $0.41. The market cap stands at $7.3 M.
Losers
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock declined 19.8% today to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $11.1 M.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) stock plummeted 4.5% today to $5.10. The market cap stands at $103.5 M.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 1.6% today to $7.93. The market cap stands at $1.3 B.
- Emerson Electric, Inc. (NYSE: EMR) stock declined 1.4% today to $65.70. The market cap stands at $40.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $79.00.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares declined 1.4% today to $1.39. The market cap stands at $47.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares plummeted 1.1% today to $62.96. The market cap stands at $12.4 B. According to the most
