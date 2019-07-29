24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares rose 4.7% to $37.84 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $781.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Dougherty, on 2019-07-01, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) shares surged 4.1% to $47.80. The market cap stands at $7.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock increased by 4.0% to $1.05. The market cap stands at $2.2 M.
- Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) stock rose 2.9% to $7.80. The market cap stands at $451.7 M.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) stock surged 2.8% to $33.00. The market cap stands at $753.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock surged 2.5% to $0.32. The market cap stands at $15.6 M.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 2.3% to $1.78. The market cap stands at $67.6 M.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $66.25. The market cap stands at $6.1 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $76.00.
- DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DXC) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $57.88. The market cap stands at $15.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-05-24, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares decreased by 5.7% to $9.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 B.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock declined 5.3% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $8.6 M.
- Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) stock plummeted 4.5% to $89.00. The market cap stands at $2.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $90.00.
- NIC, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) stock fell 4.2% to $17.66. The market cap stands at $1.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on 2019-05-07, the current rating is at Buy.
- MACOM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares plummeted 3.8% to $18.96. The market cap stands at $1.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
- Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares decreased by 3.7% to $34.11. The market cap stands at $2.7 B. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) stock decreased by 3.7% to $23.60. The market cap stands at $4.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Neutral.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock declined 3.6% to $148.22. The market cap stands at $9.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $191.00.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock fell 3.4% to $2.02. The market cap stands at $1.9 M.
- CalAmp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock decreased by 3.1% to $11.11. The market cap stands at $385.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares decreased by 2.9% to $16.50. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-06-26, the current rating is at Buy.
- Netgear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock decreased by 2.7% to $33.34. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $28.00.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock decreased by 2.6% to $56.06. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares decreased by 2.0% to $20.01. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
