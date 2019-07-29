11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $5.70 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $7.1 M. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-03, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) stock moved upwards by 9.2% to $3.93. The market cap stands at $586.2 M. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares rose 4.3% to $1.22. The market cap stands at $178.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on 2019-05-16, the current rating is at In-Line, with a price target of $6.00.
- SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) stock rose 2.8% to $9.50. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) stock rose 2.2% to $4.99. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- Semgroup, Inc. (NYSE: SEMG) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $12.20. The market cap stands at $949.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $0.50. The market cap stands at $15.0 M.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares surged 1.2% to $4.31. The market cap stands at $599.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
Losers
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares decreased by 2.3% to $4.30 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $282.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares declined 1.1% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $548.4 M.
- BP Prudhoe Bay, Inc. (NYSE: BPT) stock decreased by 1.0% to $9.00. The market cap stands at $194.3 M.
