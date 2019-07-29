40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock increased by 10.2% to $1.30 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $26.0 M.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares increased by 6.6% to $5.48. The market cap stands at $185.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-06-03, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $10.00.
- BeiGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares surged 5.0% to $139.40. The market cap stands at $7.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $207.00.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $1.73. The market cap stands at $6.3 M.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $15.2 M.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $6.37. The market cap stands at $61.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Laidlaw & Co., on 2019-05-20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $3.30. The market cap stands at $520.3 M.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $206.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $0.71. The market cap stands at $10.8 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $71.2 M.
- Regenxbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares surged 2.7% to $51.06. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Capital Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: CSU) stock increased by 2.6% to $5.53. The market cap stands at $167.7 M.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $45.51. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) stock rose 2.5% to $11.20. The market cap stands at $408.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on 2019-06-10, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
Losers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock declined 50.4% to $2.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $604.6 M.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.14. The market cap stands at $35.7 M.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock declined 6.5% to $0.92. The market cap stands at $22.8 M.
- Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 5.0% to $13.52. The market cap stands at $694.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-05-03, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $26.00.
- Twist Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWST) shares fell 4.9% to $31.00. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) stock plummeted 4.7% to $9.92. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTP) stock declined 4.7% to $1.64. The market cap stands at $35.0 M.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock decreased by 4.6% to $6.40. The market cap stands at $562.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares decreased by 4.2% to $44.58. The market cap stands at $2.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-05-13, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $49.00.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock plummeted 4.2% to $10.15. The market cap stands at $1.0 B.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) stock declined 3.7% to $5.96. The market cap stands at $1.0 B.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) stock plummeted 3.5% to $42.41. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $52.00.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock declined 3.0% to $161.52. The market cap stands at $8.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $207.00.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $22.12. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares fell 2.9% to $11.53. The market cap stands at $522.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock declined 2.8% to $17.81. The market cap stands at $837.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $23.00.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares decreased by 2.8% to $7.34. The market cap stands at $845.3 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock plummeted 2.7% to $1.43. The market cap stands at $108.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock declined 2.7% to $1.09. The market cap stands at $58.8 M.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares fell 2.7% to $1.46. The market cap stands at $224.6 M.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares plummeted 2.5% to $61.48. The market cap stands at $3.1 B.
- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock decreased by 2.4% to $31.50. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares fell 2.4% to $9.75. The market cap stands at $379.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) stock fell 2.3% to $5.06. The market cap stands at $447.4 M.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock decreased by 2.2% to $46.99. The market cap stands at $4.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-05-29, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.
